WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 – Startups and young companies looking to break into the U.S. healthcare industry now have the unique opportunity to become Innovation Nexus members at Novant Health. A yearlong, paid membership program from the Novant Health Innovation Lab, Innovation Nexus offers an insider’s view of Novant Health’s innovation ecosystem. Selected startups will receive collaboration, mentorship, coaching and networking opportunities with the health system’s internal stakeholders and external partners.
Innovation Nexus members will be matched with Novant Health subject matter experts – including clinical, technical and business leaders and team members – who will serve as mentors. The Innovation Nexus program will guide startups through the complex data, integration, funding and sourcing processes in healthcare and within Novant Health.
“Since opening the Novant Health Innovation Lab doors a year ago, our team has met dozens of startups looking to enter the healthcare industry. The common thread we’ve seen with many of them is that they often aren’t fully aware of the layered process that lies ahead,” said Paula Kranz, Vice President of Innovation Enablement, Novant Health. “We’ve seen the incredible potential in some of these companies and believe we can help them ignite their businesses by providing valuable coaching. We are excited to leverage our expertise and provide access to our powerful ecosystem while helping bring to life pilot programs and realize possible benefits for our patients and team members.”
With an overarching focus on health equity and access, Innovation Nexus projects may specialize in, but are not limited to, differentiating AI, ambulatory care expansion, virtual care, remote patient monitoring, mental health, robotic process automation or mixed virtual and augmented reality.
Interested companies may apply here. There is no deadline to apply, but available spaces are limited. Membership fees are determined by implementation complexity. Interested applicants may also email Matthew Floyd, Operations, Charlotte Market Novant Health Innovation Lab, for more information at MJFloyd@novanthealth.org.
Opened in early 2022, the Novant Health Innovation Lab explores, drives and accelerates possible technical integrations and strategic enterprise innovation to resolve team member challenges, improve patient outcomes, increase return on investments and foster community engagement. The Novant Health Innovation Lab is made possible by funding from the Novant Health Foundation as well as in-house resources and support from Enventys Partners. For more information about donor, community engagement and vendor opportunities, email NovantHealthInnovationLab@NovantHealth.org.
About Novant Health
Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health provided more than $1.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.
