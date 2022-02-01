Northeast High Principal Named GCS Employee of the Month
Noel Keener credited with creating “awesome” culture that impacts staff, students
Greensboro, N.C. – Brilliantly smart and great at hiring good people.These are the words used to describe Noel Keener, principal at Northeast High, who yesterday was named the February GCS employee of the month.
Keener was nominated by former GCS teacher and current substitute teacher, Mark Scott, who wrote, “Mrs. Keener is intelligent, has hired a great staff, is a superb leader, can be seen in the hallways of the school and is approachable. Her demeanor has trickled down to the entire staff and that has apparently trickled down to the students because, as a whole, they seem to be as good as any student body I have worked with in the public setting.”
Scott praised not only Keener, but the atmosphere at Northeast High as a whole. He wrote, “Over the years I have subbed, taught or coached at between 15 and 20 schools and have liked all of them, but the feel at NE is awesome. Teachers and staff everywhere are typically nice, but EVERY staff member is unbelievably courteous and kind at NEG. When I mentioned this to a staff member, they said it starts from the top with Principal Keener. He said, “She is not only brilliantly smart, but is great at hiring good people.”
Keener received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of February, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, atNortheast High and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.