North Carolinians can win over half a billion dollars in jackpots this weekend
RALEIGH – North Carolinians have the chance this weekend to play for a Powerball jackpot and a Mega Millions jackpot that together now exceed half a billion dollars.
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached an estimated $353 million as an annuity, or $256 million in cash. The jackpot has been growing since the Oct. 4 drawing when a ticket sold in California won a $699.8 million jackpot, the 5th largest in Powerball history.
The Mega Millions jackpot is rolling too and is now up to an estimated $160 million as an annuity, or $115.7 million in cash for Friday’s drawing.
The combined jackpots between Powerball and Mega Millions total an estimated $513 million.
“Half a billion dollars in jackpots is very exciting,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Winning either jackpot would be life changing. Good luck to all our North Carolina players.”
While the Powerball jackpot continues to climb, several North Carolinians have won significant amounts of money in other Powerball drawings. A Lincoln County man won $100,000 in Saturday’s drawing. Saturday’s winning ticket marked the sixth time that someone in North Carolina has won a prize between $100,000 and $1 million since the Powerball jackpot was last won on Oct. 4.
Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, and with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Ticket sales from draw games such as Powerball and Mega Millions help make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
