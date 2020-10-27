Asheboro, N.C. –Oct. 27, 2020 - North Carolina Zoo Volunteer Coordinator Toy Lambeth was honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for Human Relations on Tuesday, Oct. 27. It is the highest honor a state employee may receive and recognizes accomplishments beyond the call of duty which make a positive difference in the lives of their fellow North Carolinians. Employees are nominated for the award by other state employees including their supervisors and co-workers.
PHOTO ABOVE - North Carolina Zoo’s Volunteer Coordinator Victoria “Toy” Lambeth awarded the Governor’s Award for Excellence. Photo credit North Carolina Zoo.
As volunteer coordinator for the Zoo, Lambeth manages more than 300 volunteers with more than 43,000 service hours every year. Lambeth has worked at the Zoo since 1990 and is a native of Asheboro. The Governor’s Award specifically recognizes her efforts to provide volunteers with meaningful experiences, expand the scope and scale of the program, and promote diversity with the zoo’s volunteer community.
“Our volunteers are the heart and soul of the North Carolina Zoo,” said Lambeth. “They’re considered our front line, and their passion and dedication make them among our most valuable resources. I’m honored to work with them.”
“Toy Lambeth is truly an asset to the North Carolina Zoo and our department,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “That she was selected for this award from a pool of over 400 nominees really shines a light on her outstanding accomplishments and her dedication to serving the people of North Carolina. It is my pleasure to congratulate her on this well-deserved honor.”
The State of North Carolina has approximately 81,000 employees, but only 13 were recognized with a Governor’s Award for Excellence this year.
“Congratulations to Toy Lambeth on this well-deserved recognition. This award reflects Toy’s endless dedication and commitment to the North Carolina Zoo, our volunteers, and the state.” said Zoo Director Pat Simmons. “We’re thrilled that the North Carolina Zoo and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are part of this year’s celebrations of excellence.”
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call 919- 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.
