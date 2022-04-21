North Carolina Zoo Announces the Permanent Closure of its Aviary Habitat
Asheboro, N.C. – April 21, 2022 - Today, the North Carolina Zoo announces the permanent closure of its Aviary Habitat. Built in the early 1980s, the 40-year-old domed structure requires significant repairs due to the effects of high humidity and wet conditions. The difficult decision to close and take down the habitat has been made by Zoo leadership and the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
"For 40 years, the Zoo's Aviary offered a special place to connect with nature," said North Carolina Zoo's Director Pat Simmons. "The free-flying birds and tropical plants served as an oasis for many people - guests and staff alike. It was a heart-wrenching decision to close the Aviary; however, safety is our highest priority.”
There are 93 birds of 33 species that are in the process of being relocated to other parts of the Zoo or rehomed at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facilities. More than 2000 plants of 450 species live in the Aviary, and the Zoo is working on logistics for removing the plant collections. The closure of the Aviary Habitat will not result in Zoo staff losing their jobs; some may be reassigned elsewhere in the Zoo as plans are developed for changes in the animal and plant collections.
"It is truly an immersive habitat, and guests often remarked that they felt as though they were really in a tropical forest. To hear the swoosh of a Victoria Crowned Pigeon as it flies by is magical," said the Zoo's Curator of Birds, Debbie Zombeck. "To watch the birds' natural behaviors as they forage for food, build nests and raise their young made the Aviary a must-see destination in the state."
Zombeck has been at the Zoo for 29 years as a Bird Supervisor and then Curator of Birds.
The Aviary has been closed since earlier this year, on January 24, 2022, due to recent threats from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). The HPAI virus is a highly contagious disease that can affect several species of birds. None of the Zoo's birds have tested positive for the virus.
The Zoo plans to take down the building. There are no immediate plans to rebuild the Aviary, and future plans will require further study and budgetary considerations.
###
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world's largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,700 animals and 48,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature's diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature's diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call 919- 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.