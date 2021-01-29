They say the economy won’t bounce back until we control the virus
WASHINGTON -- A group of small businesses and chambers of commerce urged North Carolina’s congressional delegation in a letter emailed (SEE BELOW AT BOTTOM) Friday to quickly pass funding for tools that will help curb the spread of COVID-19. The letter signers say that small businesses need more direct financial assistance to stay afloat and also stress that more federal support for increased testing and personal protective equipment are necessary to control the virus.
The letter reads, “Economists have made clear that in the long term, the only way to save lives and fully repair the economy is to get the virus under control.” It goes on to say that “Without swift action, more North Carolina businesses will close their doors for good, and more lives will be lost unnecessarily to this deadly virus.”
Health experts agree that widespread testing is one of the most effective ways to rein in the virus, but North Carolina needs to do four times more testing than it’s doing now to suppress the virus according to the Brown University School of Public Health and Harvard Global Health Institute. High quality masks that reduce the risk of transmitting the virus and protect essential workers are also in short supply.
President Joe Biden has requested billions of dollars in spending to kickstart the nation’s federal COVID-19 response efforts, including $20 billion for a national vaccination program, $30 billion to boost supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and $50 billion to ramp up testing infrastructure.
“We’re calling on Congress to swiftly approve President Biden’s funding requests for increased testing, PPE and vaccination. Doing so will save lives and help us overcome this crisis sooner,” said Meg Fleming, USPIRG’s Public Health Organizer.
###
U.S. PIRG, the federation of state Public Interest Research Groups, is a consumer group that stands up to powerful interests whenever they threaten our health and safety, our financial security, or our right to fully participate in our democratic society. Visit https://uspirg.org/ for more info.
