VSS-Southern Theatres Announces Reopening Plans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - (September 30, 2020) – VSS-Southern Theatres, LLC announces its plans to reopen its three North Carolina locations starting Friday, October 2 at 5 p.m. ET. The Grand 18 Winston Salem, The AmStar 14 Mooresville, and The AmStar 18 Four Seasons Station in Greensboro safely reopen with a mix of first run and classic movies.
“At the Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas, we have implemented significant measures to help ensure our guests and employees feel comfortable and safe,” said James Wood, CEO of VSS-Southern Theatres. “We know our guests are eager to return to the theatre and with these new precautions in place, we are excited to welcome them back.”
All Grand Theatre and AmStar Cinemas locations are adhering to CDC, state and local government guidance with respect to safety protocols and occupancy. Further, the theatres are participating in the CinemaSafe protocols signed off by leading epidemiologists and theatre operations experts. These measures include:
Enhanced Cleaning - All high touch surface areas are cleaned at least every 30 minutes and every theatre seat is cleaned after each use with products that are 99% effective in killing bacteria and viruses.
Safety Protocols – Masks must be worn in all common areas including the lobby, concession stand area, corridors, and in the restrooms. Once seated in the auditorium, masks may be removed for enjoying food and beverage since socially distanced seating will be enforced by our ticketing system and by auditorium capacity limits. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings and gloves during their shifts and continue to frequently wash their hands.
Additional Precautions - Our theater staff and management must complete a health pre-check, including safety precautions such as taking their temperature, to ensure they are ready and able to work prior to beginning every shift. We will also be installing higher filtration MERV filters in our HVAC systems.
Socially Distanced Seating – Seating occupancy will be limited per state guidelines which will provide for family groups to sit together and other groups to sufficiently distance from them in the auditorium.
We encourage our guests to download our updated Grand & AmStar app for a touchless transaction experience. Using the updated Grand & AmStar app, guests can select a theatre, purchase tickets in advance, and pay. They can also pre-order concessions for pickup at a designated area of the concession stand, creating a touchless transaction experience. Additionally, all online ticketing fees have been waived until November 4th at our North Carolina locations.
Upon reopening, tickets will be significantly discounted at $6.00 for classic titles such as Jaws, E.T., and The Empire Strikes Back, among others. First run ticket pricing will be in place for new titles including Tenet, Infidel and The New Mutants.
We are also excited to debut private screenings to our guests for those that want a more social distanced experience where an auditorium can be reserved for up to 20 people. Guests can select from a variety of available titles and enjoy exclusive access to the concession stand. For more info on booking a private screening including title selections, please visit TheGrandTheatre.com/PrivateScreenings or AmStarCinemas.com/PrivateScreenings.
For more details on the reopening process and advance tickets please visit:
TheGrandTheatre.com/reopening & AmStarCinemas.com/reopening
About Southern Theatres
VSS-Southern Theatres, LLC is a top 20 theatre circuit in the United States and is responsible for the daily operations of The Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas. The company operates 18 locations with 266 screens in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. VSS-Southern Theatres, LLC (“Southern”) is a portfolio company of Veronis Suhler Stevenson (“VSS”), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing in media, communications and information industries in North America and Europe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.