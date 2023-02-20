North Carolina-based Pop Culture Podcast Celebrates 5th Year and 200th Episode
Greensboro, NC - A entertaining pop culture podcast is taking North Carolina and the rest of the world by storm. Hosted by a group of local pop culture enthusiasts, the podcast aims to bring listeners the latest in movies, TV shows, video games, and all things entertainment.
"We're excited to bring a fresh perspective on pop culture to the Southeast and across the US," said Brian Hernandez, the lead host and CEO of the podcast. "We want to dive deep into the fandom and offer insights, opinions, and discussions that our listeners can't find anywhere else."
The podcast, which is available on all major streaming platforms, features weekly episodes with guest appearances by industry professionals and fellow pop culture fans. From film reviews to gaming debates, listeners can expect a wide range of topics and engaging discussions.
"North Carolina has a thriving community of pop culture fans, and we wanted to create a platform for them to connect and share their passions," said Brian Hernandez. "We're confident that our listeners will love the energy and enthusiasm we bring to every episode."
The pop culture podcast is already gaining traction, with early supporters expressing excitement for their upcoming 5th year and 6th season. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major platforms to stay updated on new episodes.
For more information, please contact Zero Dark Nerdy at zdnpodcast@gmail.com
