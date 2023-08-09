“Sometimes I feel like a therapist for other Black entrepreneurs,” said Sheena White, owner of Fiber Space in downtown Greensboro. “People come in and ask about better ways to run their businesses, but I don’t mind, because I can spin ideas all day and have learned to channel that gift for other people.”
White opened Greensboro’s “first Black woman veteran-owned coworking space” last year in a historic (and once segregated) property at 227 South Elm Street. “Sixty years ago, I wouldn’t have been allowed to come through that door.”
Now the space is welcoming and a shop has been added to the studio.
“We expanded in June by adding a boutique up front, selling things from our members. Some are folks whose home businesses grew really well, and they had all this inventory that they now display and sell here. We offer marketing for them, as well as workshops and classes that partner them with the Chamber of Commerce and business development networks.”
Behind the artfully-displayed merchandise, the workspaces and podcasting studio on which Fiber Space was founded are still there, as cozy and inviting as ever. And the sense of community has only grown.
White knows leadership as well as running a business, experience she acquired in the military, the corporate sector, and from her family. “I’m a US Air Force veteran who then spent about 18 years as project manager for a pretty large telecommunications company. My grandfather had a barbershop and both my grandmothers are cosmetologist nurses, and a host of other family members went into entrepreneurship.”
Her past experiences taught her not only skills but gave her insight into what Black and women business owners needed but often weren’t finding.
“As someone who was in military and corporate spaces, and being young and being Black, you find yourself alone in so many situations. As I continued to grow, I was still the only person like myself at leadership conferences and trainings, and even as I got into entrepreneurship.”
So, she created a space more welcoming to people like herself.
“There are no micro-aggressions here. Nobody’s going to touch your hair or question your outfit. We can be productive in our own conversations so that we don’t have to translate or codeswitch for other people.”
With the pandemic receding and more spaces opening up, White sees more need than ever for alternative spaces.
“People love to work at home, but that gets boring, especially back when it was a necessity rather than a choice, and for me, it can be unproductive. Working downtown, particularly in a bigger and more urban city like this, immediately targets the people we find resources for.”
Unlike some downtown businesses, Fiber Space is very welcoming to the unsheltered.
“We are very close to the homeless community here and make sure that we provide things for them, and emphasize harm reduction. We not only give space for Black women to be themselves, but we consider our community around us and make sure they’re taken care of.”
This includes a proactive approach to harm reduction.
“We carry Narcan here, we are CPR certified, we have food, and we recognize glucose changes and the onset of mental health issues because these are the things that pass by us, and even though that’s not our target market, this is our community and these are the people we interact with on a regular basis and we have to make sure that they’re okay.”
White said that members of the houseless community have expressed appreciation.
“They know it’s a safe place, and we coordinate with some of the leaders of that community. One that comes to mind is George Achini of the Achini Institute. He is homeless and he focuses all his attention on providing music for homeless people. He was one of the first people I ever met here.”
The conversation turned back to her target market.
“We offer a variety of drop-in options. Of course, we have our standard coworking. You can come in and work and we have coffee and Wi-Fi and even beer, just like the other coworking spaces downtown, but people don’t come just for that. They come to take their shoes off and grab a blanket and work on their social media on one of the couches, or take a grueling conference call in the cozy corner. You can just come in and work on a painting or an illustration. Tons of research shows the amount of recovery and peace you get through doing things with your hands.”
White said that her business offers many things that more generic coworker spaces do not.
“To name just one example, we provide makeup for headshots. We’re also extremely deep into the resource community. We’re part of the Chamber of Commerce and take that very seriously, so we show up and make connections there. We’re very involved with the resources for the Guilford County Women & Minority Business Enterprises, the National military network, and much else. We take time to make sure we have the resources for people as they’re building their businesses here in Greensboro. We keep track of what grants are available and show them how to be accountable for where they’re using those grants, but we also keep track of city council. If they say they’re going to allocate a certain amount of money to Black and minority businesses, we want to make sure they’re actually doing that, and that those businesses know that opportunity is there.”
Fiber Space hosts many networking events.
“Last night, we were full with Brown Girl Collective of the Triad. It was so much fun. And we started doing a game night playing CultureTags.” Created during the pandemic by Black entrepreneur Eunique Jones Gibson, CultureTags™ is a game based on acronyms and abbreviations used on social media platforms. “It’s so much fun because it’s based on very specific things that allow people to be themselves unapologetically and authentically.”
For more information, visit www.workatfiberspace.com.
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
