Nine Schell Bray Lawyers selected as Business NC Legal Elite 2022
Greensboro, N.C. (January 10, 2022) — Schell Bray PLLC is pleased to share that Business North Carolina Legal Elite 2022 includes nine Schell Bray attorneys across three separate practice areas— business, real estate, and tax and estate planning. In addition, the 2022 Legal Elite edition recognizes Schell Bray’s Hall of Fame members that are ineligible to win again: Holly H. Alderman (HOF Class of 2015 – real estate), Doris R. Bray (HOF Class of 2004 – business), and Michael H. Godwin (HOF Class of 2010 – tax and estate planning).
Firms and attorneys included on the Business North Carolina Legal Elite list are recognized for professional excellence by their peers for being rated among the current best in their respective practice areas.
“This recognition is a clear reflection of the firm’s depth of expertise across our practice areas. We are proud, once again, to have so many of our firm’s attorneys voted by our peers as meriting the designation of Legal Elite, and we congratulate each of them on this deserved inclusion,” said Thomas C. Watkins, chair of Schell Bray’s Executive Committee.
The following Schell Bray attorneys are listed among the 2022 Business North Carolina Legal Elite in the following categories:
Barbara R. Christy - Real Estate
Garland G. Graham - Business
Thomas P. Hockman - Real Estate
April E. Kight - Business
Amy H. Kincaid - Tax and Estate Planning
Jennifer L. J. Koenig - Tax and Estate Planning
Timothy A. Nordgren - Tax and Estate Planning
Christina F. Pearsall - Real Estate
Jeffrey R. Wolfe - Business
About Schell Bray
Schell Bray PLLC was founded in 1987 in Greensboro, NC, to practice in the areas of business law and related fields, with the commitment to rendering legal services of the highest quality on a timely basis at a fair cost. With locations in Greensboro, Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem, the Schell Bray practice extends throughout North Carolina and beyond, with regional, national, and international clients.
