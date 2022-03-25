Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum announces grand opening
HIGH POINT – The countdown begins! The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has announced a grand opening day of Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10:00 am. The children’s museum will open doors to children and families to explore 75,000 square feet of hands-on exciting exhibits and programming for all ages. Memberships are available to purchase starting Monday, March 28th. Tickets for opening day will go on sale Tuesday, April 5.
Tickets and memberships can be purchased online at www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org or by calling 336-888-PLAY (7529).
World class exhibits include Kids Point, a kid-sized town modeled after High Point where children explore working at a veterinary clinic, a café, a furniture design studio and more. Mars Academy invites children to travel to space to start their own Mars colony and explore the Mars terrain. The Hall of Mysteries is an eclectic home and laboratory that offers more than 150 clues to multiple mysteries to solve. There’s a STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), a vertical climber, an Outdoor Adventure Zone, a theater, arcade and a double-decker carousel.
Following the grand opening weekend, the museum will be open Tuesdays-Sundays. In addition to daily admission, The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum will offer annual memberships, gift cards, birthday parties, programs, field trips and professional development for educators. For more information, please visit www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org.
