WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is pleased to announce that Nicole Blalock has joined Old Salem as Manager of Human Resources. In this position, Blalock will formulate and administer human resources policies, programs, and practices including planning, organizing, developing, implementing, coordinating, and directing.
Prior to joining Old Salem, Blalock worked for Blalock Services, LLC, Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital, Reeb Millwork Corporation in Mocksville, N.C., and Wake Forest University handling a variety of Human Resources tasks including administering and processing payroll and payroll taxes; handling the recruitment, hiring, and retention of employees; managing workman’s compensation cases; improving efficiency of processes and policies; and performing other Human Resources tasks.
“We are delighted to welcome Nicole to Old Salem,” said Frank Vagnone, President and CEO of Old Salem Museums & Gardens. “Her experience with human resources, bookkeeping, and payroll administration will be a great addition to our team.”
Blalock attended Liberty University and Penn Foster College where she studied Human Resources Management and Accounting.
About Old Salem
Voted the 2019 #1 Tourist Attraction in North Carolina (AAA), Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site with a tactile-driven, immersive visitor experience. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org.
