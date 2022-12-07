Nicks Named Executive Chef at Butcher & Bull
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (DECEMBER 7, 2022)—Butcher & Bull, located in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem connected to the Winston Salem Marriott Hotel, has named Mitchell Nicks executive chef. Prior to joining Butcher & Bull, Nicks served as chef de cuisine of Harvest Table at High Point University.
At Harvest Table, Nicks was responsible at a corporate level for menu conception, development and execution for new restaurant openings. In addition, he was responsible for all kitchen operations for a commissary kitchen supplying four outlets on a campus serving students and faculty in high-concept restaurants with sales of $11 million annually for operations focusing on American Steakhouse, Farm to Table, American Pub and Craft Bakery.
“We’re thrilled to have Mitch in place as executive chef at Butcher & Bull. He’s a team player and a wonderful addition to our professional staff,” Butcher & Bull general manager Chris Hammer said. “He is highly skilled in all aspects of a professional kitchen, including food preparation, line work, staff training, banquet experience and operations. Mitch already has made some incredibly good additions to our Butcher & Bull menu, and I invite everyone to come in soon to experience contemporary steak house food at its finest.”
Earlier in his career, Nicks served as executive chef at Peak City Grill (restaurant closed in 2019), executive chef at Green Valley Grill & O. Henry Hotel, and executive chef at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Nicks received a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from Johnson and Wales University and a degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Nicks is ServSafe certified.
“With culinary school and a French apprenticeship being the beginning of the journey, I have a decades-long career in the food service industry and have worked in five-star restaurants, including my own,” Nicks said. “I have worked my way up through the ranks of the kitchen and am fully proficient in the production of the classical repertoire, as well as transposing more global ingredients into the structured technique in which I was trained.”
About Butcher & Bull
A contemporary take on the traditional steakhouse, Butcher & Bull veers from the formal stereotype to provide Winston-Salem diners with an energetic atmosphere, authentic hospitality and adventurous dishes featuring the freshest ingredients. For more information or to make reservation, please visit butcherandbull.com.
