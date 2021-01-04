COLUMBIA, S.C. (January 4, 2021) – The Nexsen Pruet law firm has elevated eight attorneys to Members of the growing legal team. They are corporate attorneys, litigators, and employment and labor lawyers who represent businesses and professionals working in industries across the Carolinas including construction, manufacturing and banking.
Erin Mosley, Greensboro, NC, handles commercial real estate and lending, business permitting, and federal and local liquor licensing.
Erin Cowan Mosley practices in the areas of commercial real estate and lending, business permitting, and federal and local liquor licensing matters across North Carolina. Erin is well equipped to handle a business transaction from purchasing the property to obtaining all business licenses and permits needed to open the doors.
As part of Nexsen Pruet’s licensing team, Erin assists clients to obtain necessary permits and licenses for retailer, wholesalers, manufacturers and importers. Erin is experienced in navigating supplier and wholesaler disputes as well as the termination of such relationships.
As part of Nexsen Pruet’s real estate and finance team, Erin is particularly experienced in assisting lender’s with commercial loans secured by real property and assisting commercial businesses with the sale, purchase and leasing of commercial real property.
Erin began her legal career at Nexsen Pruet as a Business Litigation Legal Assistant and later was a Law Clerk for the firm while earning her law degree. These roles helped expose her to a wide range of practice areas, including environmental law, pharmaceutical litigation, and medical malpractice. Prior to Erin's graduation, she worked as a judicial intern for United States District Court Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler in addition to her responsibilities at Nexsen Pruet.
Outside of Erin's practice, she is actively involved in civic initiatives that advocate children’s rights and devotes a tremendous amount of time and energy to Guardian ad Litem, a nonprofit organization providing legal resources to children facing court proceedings.
Erin earned her undergraduate degree, cum laude, from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her law degree from Wake Forest University.
Other Lawyers include;
- Bridget Blinn-Spears, Raleigh, NC, is a recognized litigator who represents employers as they navigate the complexities of legal requirements of unique workforces.
- John Bruton, Columbia, SC, is a business lawyer focused on matters involving securities, commercial real estate and renewable energy.
- Grant Close, Greenville, SC, defends employers before federal and state courts in matters involving issues such as wages and hours, contracts, non-compete agreements and leave laws.
- Kelly Jones, Raleigh, NC, is a represents top brand product manufactures and sellers, propane and natural gas companies, chemical manufacturers, and medical device companies.
- Matt Ormiston, Greenville, SC, meets the special needs of the firm’s clients working within the agricultural industry, particularly those within the Farm Credit System.
- Ashley Parr, Greenville, SC, counsels businesses and organizations on issues ranging from employee policy implementation to claims of discrimination.
- Sara Svedberg, Columbia, SC, advises businesses on employment law matters — including ADA, ADEA, FLSA, FMLA, and Title VII compliance.
Nexsen Pruet serves clients in eight offices across North and South Carolina. With more than 200 lawyers and professionals, the firm provides regional, full-service capabilities with international strengths.
