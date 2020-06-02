After extensive remodeling to increase safety and improve customers’ shopping experiences, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro will reopen its Gate City ReStore at 10 a.m., June 4, at 3826 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro.
“Our customers are our top priority and we know just how important this ReStore is for them and greater Greensboro community,” said David Kolosieke, president and chief executive officer. “We used the recent closure period to facilitate a needed store remodel, creating a more open floorplan and safer shopping experience that meets all requirements for physically distancing.”
New business hours at the Gate City ReStore will be Tuesdays through Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for building supplies on the warehouse side of the store and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the main retail showroom. For the health and safety of ReStore staff and shoppers, the remodeled store will be frequently sanitized and face coverings are required for all persons entering the warehouse and retail showroom.
The ReStore offers a broad mix of new and gently used products including new bedding, gently used home furnishings — upholstery, dining room, area rugs, decorative accessories— appliances, building materials, paint, and other home goods.
In addition to the Gate City ReStore, Habitat Greensboro operates another ReStore at 2910 Lawndale Drive at West Cornwallis Drive, which reopened in April. The Lawndale ReStore location hours are 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday.
Revenues from Habitat Greensboro’s ReStores fund the organization’s mission to provide safe, stable, and affordable housing for families in the Greensboro community.
“Our ReStores are dependent on the generous donations of home goods and building materials,” Kolosieke said. “As many people have utilized the past several months to spring clean their homes, we would be glad to accept those items that you no longer need or those home furnishings you might be looking to replace.”
For scheduling pickup for donating home goods, please visit www.habitatgreensboro.org/restore or call 336-851-2929. On-site donations are welcomed during regular store hours
About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro
Founded in 1987 by four Christians in response to their Habitat experience in Peru, Habitat Greensboro, with the help of nearly 2,000 volunteers and a staff of 30, builds, renovates, and repairs some 20 homes each year. Since its inception, Habitat of Greater Greensboro has completed more than 500 homes in Greensboro, as well as 450 homes in the countries of Honduras and Jordan.
Habitat for Humanity partners with families that maintain steady employment for one year, participate in thorough credit analysis, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair, and contribute 250 hours of sweat equity. Homeowners purchase their homes from Habitat with an affordable mortgage.
