Old and new again, new generation of veteran restaurant family to open modern pizza concept in Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall in Spring, 2023
HIGH POINT – Stephen McNeill, owner of Times Square Pizza in Lexington, and the latest generation in a family that traces its Italian roots back to both the early days of the furniture industry and the introduction of pizza to High Point decades ago, is stepping up with a new restaurant.
PiesOn Pizza Co., a New York-style pizzeria that will draw on the traditional but with a fresh, creative twist, will open in the coming weeks at Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall.
“PiesOn is part of our continuing evolution to provide the best – and certainly varied – food and drink experience in downtown High Point,” said Ericka Edwards, General Manager of Stock and Grain. “We are fortunate to have Stephen McNeill and his creative take on pizza as part of our offerings.”
McNeill will tell you that he is the product of a story that combines two High Point favorites: furniture and food.
His grandfather, Domenick Pennisi, learned wood carving in Sicily and brought that trade to Brooklyn and eventually to High Point, where he owned a successful furniture company.
His wife, Carmela’s, grandfather, Raffaele Looz, worked on the ships in Naples and knew food. Looz eventually took up a friend on an opportunity to move to the United States, where he eventually introduced Italian-American food to High Point, specifically New York style pizza.
Looz opened up the High Point Elizabeth’s Pizza location, which is one of the oldest pizzerias in High Point. In the years since then, Carmela’s father, Sal Looz, has expanded the business to become among the most beloved restaurants in the Triad.
When McNeill opted to go into the restaurant business instead of continuing pre-med studies, his father-in-law, Sal, taught Stephen like his father had taught him, starting him out with washing dishes and making pizza boxes.
Learning the business from the ground floor eventually prepared him to open Times Square Pizza in Lexington.
Times Square is an authentic New York-style pizzeria, with the display case as well as pastas, cheesesteaks, wings, desserts and several other options, The recipes are close to those introduced by his wife’s grandfather Raffaele Looz but have been changed slightly with McNeill’s unique flair and the flavors you would find up North.
“Carmela and I still love to travel abroad and I am always working on new ideas and concepts to enhance and extend our offerings. I will use PiesOn to introduce these new concepts to High Point and the Triad area,” he said.
“Ever since I visited Hudson Yards in New York about three years ago, on the plane ride home I sketched out my own concept for a food hall, said McNeill. “I believe this is an amazing evolution in the food experience and I cannot wait to bring our artisanship to Stock + Grain.”
A new place for the community to gather in Downtown High Point
Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) on the first floor of The Bedrock building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, the 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace is central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown.
For events, Stock + Grain Assembly offers:
- Décor, AV, and entertainment opportunities available
- Themed packages
- Unique vibrant location in the heart of downtown High Point
- Unparalleled food and beverage options for your guests.
