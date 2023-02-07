New Year, New Name, New Location
High Point, NC (January 27, 2023) – As the new year kicks off, Theatre Art Galleries is beginning the new year with a few changes. TAG will now be known as The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards and will open to the public in its new home, 400 West English Road, Suite 151, Thursday, Feb. 16.
“Our physical location has moved along with a slight name change but our mission and vision remain the same,” Jeff Horney, TAG Executive Director, said. “TAG will continue to provide quality visual art exhibits and educational offerings for the entire community. We are excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead for creativity and community coming together.”
The over 11,000-square-foot gallery includes a large exhibit space, three state-of-the-art classrooms, a hands-on children’s area and a gift shop. Hands-on instruction in a wide variety of media will be offered including acrylic and oil painting, watercolor, collage, drawing, ceramics, glass fusion and light metal working classes.
The grand opening celebration begins Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. Immediately followed by the opening of the annual High School Art Show featuring artwork from 12 area high schools.
The excitement continues on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. with the grand opening reception for Hide Tide in High Point: Environmental Works, a photography exhibition and environmental installation by Bryant Holsenback and Barbara Tyroler. The exhibition will be open until March 24. Entertainment will be provided by Red Nucleus featuring Michael Goy and David Cooper. The instrumental duo was formed in 2013.
Holsenback transforms material that people no longer use into works of art. In this installation, she used plastic debris from watersheds and oceans to showcase an ocean gyre, a large system of circular ocean currents formed by global wind patterns and forces created by Earth’s rotation. Photographer Tyroler’s portraits were produced in bodies of water from Sarasota to New Haven with new works from the North Carolina water series. The photographs explore the issues of vulnerability, control, our relationships, and how to navigate the transitions of aging.
An open house will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature tours, demonstrations, and make-and-take crafts.
All grand opening activities are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.
For information on upcoming programs and classes, visit www.tagart.org.
The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents exhibitions featuring solo and group shows. TAG also offers a variety art classes and summer camps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.