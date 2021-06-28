High Point, NC — June 24, 2021 — Joe Barnes has been promoted to the Vice President of Resource Development at United Way of Greater High Point as of June 1st.
Joe has been employed with the United Way of Greater High Point for 17 years. He earned a BS in Business Administration from High Point University. Joe is a product of Guilford County Schools graduating from Eastern Guilford High School. He is a graduate of Leadership High Point.
He resides in High Point, NC and has been married to Glenda for 32 years. They have 2 brilliant and talented adult children: Orlando and Eboni. He attributes All of his accomplishments to keeping the commitment he made to Jesus Christ at the age of 18.
He finds truth in what Henry Ford said, “There are two types of people, those that think they can and those that think they can’t and they’re both right!”
United Way of Greater High Point began nearly 100 years ago as the "Community Chest". Eighty people attended one of the early meetings where Mr. R.T. Amos was elected the first President of the Board of Directors, and the five original partner agencies were the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, the YMCA, the YWCA, and the Boy Scouts. These agencies and 23 others are still supported by United Way of Greater High Point today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.