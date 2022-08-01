Abigail Davidson, one of the primary owners of newly established The Abbey Taphouse in downtown Greensboro, is excited about the Aug. 6 Grand Opening of their new establishment. The Abbey Taphouse is located at 310 E Sycamore St, Greensboro.
"My husband & I, along with our partners Abby & William Clayton, love a good brewery," Abigail said. "The vibes, the patios, the community, but there's just one snag, I'm not a big beer fan. When we go they have a myriad of options from an ice cold draft while I'm more than often left with a few token options."
"That's where The Abbey comes in," she added.
The owners wanted to create a place that didn't negate the beer, BUT included draft options for those who prefer something different.
Allowing people to be able to expect the vibes, the patio, the community, the beer, but also expect a delicious and curated selection of craft wine, cider, seltzer, non-alcoholic options and more!
The Abbey will be hosting a grand opening Sat., Aug. 6 from 12pm-11pm. The grand opening will include local food trucks, a local flower vendor, local ice cream sandwich vendor, ice cream floats with drinks from our tap, live music, free swag & more.
