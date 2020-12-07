GREENSBORO, NC (December 7, 2020) – While foam and Styrofoam aren’t recyclable in Greensboro’s recycling program, residents and businesses that want to recycle foam may now bring it to a new foam drop-off location provided by Tiny House Community Development.
Clean and dry #6 foam packaging and food service products can be dropped off in the outdoor recycling containers behind the Tiny House Community Development facility, 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. Foam must be clean, dry, and free of labels and tape. Foam packing peanuts are not accepted.
Foam dropped off at this location will be made into picture frames and molding in New Jersey. Proceeds from the sale of foam will go back to support Tiny House Community Development to reduce homelessness in the Triad.
This recycling program was made possible by the Foam Packaging Institute Recycling Grant, Greensboro Beautiful, Environmental Stewardship Greensboro, Emerging Ecology, FoamCycle, and private donations.
For more information about the program, contact Bill McNeil at 919-622-3303. For more information on City of Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/recycling.
