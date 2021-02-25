Artarie throws a lifeline to artists, arts organizations and the arts patrons who wish to engage them
Winston-Salem, NC, February 25, 2021 – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on cultural and performing arts institutions around the globe. Live performances and productions have been postponed indefinitely or canceled. In North Carolina alone, arts organizations have lost more than $54 million in revenue; and their staff have been decimated (North Carolina Arts Council, November 2020). Organizations that have attempted to adopt new ways to maintain revenue by delivering content online have found the technologies and processes to be cumbersome.
A new curated streaming media platform, developed by a company in Winston-Salem, NC, aims to help artists and arts and cultural organizations around the world to come back stronger than ever by offering a virtual space to share their talents, exhibitions and programming online and expand their audiences.
Artarie® delivers high-quality arts and culture content to your television, computer and mobile device, including world premieres, live and recorded performances, online classes, lectures, exclusive content and more created by preeminent arts and cultural institutions. The platform’s BETA launch will include unique content from regional North Carolina partners, including The Winston-Salem Symphony, North Carolina Black Repertory Co., Bookmarks, Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, The Ramkat, North Carolina Arts Council - Come Hear NC, Helen Simoneau Danse, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, and the Music Maker Relief Foundation.
As part of Artarie’s debut, the North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will premiere Freedom Summer, a play by Cynthia Robinson, which is set against the backdrop of the 1964 Mississippi Voting Rights Project. The play will make its world premiere on the platform, streaming from February 12-28, 2021.
“NC Black Rep is thrilled to partner with Artarie to bring high-quality entertainment into the homes of audiences worldwide,” said Jackie Alexander, artistic director for the NC Black Repertory Co. “Technology never reverses, so it’s exciting to be on the forefront of a new model of theatre production.”
Mixtape, a collection of love songs performed by the Winston-Salem Symphony and curated by Music Director Timothy Redmond, also debuted on the platform’s launch. “We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to premiere Mixtape on the Artarie platform, “ said Merritt Vale, the Symphony’s President & CEO. “We believe offering the Symphony’s concerts on a centralized platform of arts and culture programming like Artarie will exponentially expand our ability to reach audiences, music fans and symphony lovers in Winston-Salem, across the country, and around the world from our home at the Stevens Center at UNC School of the Arts.”
Subscribers will find episodes of Home Sweet Home: Live at The Ramkat, an online concert series for Southeastern regional musicians playing a variety of music from blues to bluegrass, heavy metal to hip-hop. Bookmarks, an independent bookstore in downtown Winston-Salem, will feature curated content for children and young adults, in addition to conversations with acclaimed authors such as Yaa Gyasi and John Grisham. Additionally, Artarie will launch with three online arts instruction classes produced by the Sawtooth Center for Visual Art.
As a member of the board of directors for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, The North Carolina Arts Council and The RiverRun International Film Festival, Cheek has a deep love and commitment to the arts.
“I realized through my work with arts organizations that strategic pivotal thinking should happen sooner than later,” Cheek said. “The pandemic has created new realities for everyone, and cultural institutions are no different. Even when the world returns to some sense of normalcy, the creation of a central hub for streaming arts and culture content will establish a new virtual community of enthusiasts and arts patrons that will be unbound by walls or geography. Artarie also creates a greater opportunity for access to content for underserved communities, and under-represented arts organizations can grow their patron base exponentially.”
“Over the past year, the virtual space has taken the lead on how we deliver programs, and we recognize that even after we begin to gather again in-person, virtual options will continue to be a big part of all we do,” said Chase Law, president & chief executive officer of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “Artarie will be an excellent platform for arts and cultural organizations and artists to showcase their wonderful offerings, and help expand their reach and grow their audiences.”
Reynolda House Museum of American Art will be also be sharing original branded content on Artarie. “At Reynolda, we’ve learned the value of meeting our audience where they are,” said Allison Perkins, executive director, Reynolda House and Wake Forest Associate Provost for Reynolda House Museum of American Art and Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem, N.C. “We look forward to coming together with other arts and cultural organizations on Artarie as we collectively seek to foster community and create new connections during these rapidly evolving times.”
Arts lovers interested in subscribing to Artarie will receive a free, 30-day trial to experience everything the platform has to offer, after which the service costs $8.99 per month/$84.99 annually for unlimited streaming of archival content. Select programming such as live-streamed events and other exclusive content will require the purchase of tickets above the monthly fee. Patrons will also be given the opportunity to donate funds above the ticket price to the non-profit organizations for ticketed programs and events. Artarie also enables subscribers to gift a subscription or a ticketed performance to friends and family.
Content providers interested in being featured on Artarie are offered many options to deliver their content: streaming video on demand, transactional video on demand with ticketing options, free video on demand, live pay-per-view screening with ticketing options or virtual festivals. Artarie adheres to all content rights agreements contained within each participating organizations’ contracts with artists and performers, along with a set of guidelines designed to appropriately protect intellectual property and distribution rights. Organizations interested in learning more about offering content on the platform should send an email to partners@artarie.com.
To explore Artarie, visit artarie.com.
