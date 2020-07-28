The Virtual Village, a group of local musicians, creatives and entrepreneurs working to support the struggling service industry, is proud to announce the release of Beyond the Mask: Resurgence, the second digital album created to showcase the talents of local musicians who are stepping up to help those who have been adversely affected by COVID-19.
Contributors to the compilation have written and produced new songs that reflect the times we now face, and the money raised from the online sale of the album will go to Providence Winston-Salem, a social enterprise program of Second Harvest Food Bank designed to build lasting solutions to end hunger and poverty.
Artists appearing on the compilation include Evermore, Lindsey Ian Cole, Jason Ringenberg (formerly of Jason and the Scorchers), Envision, Scott Leftwich, Susanna MacFarlane, Steve Jones and Brooks Jones, Jesse Blair, Haymarket Riot, Eric Perrotti, Susan Terry, Cory Leutjen, Dale Cole, Joy And Tristan, Jeff Montgomery and OverReaction Jackson.
Beyond The Mask: Resurgence is currently available for purchase by going to https://thevirtualvillage.bandcamp.com. Individual tracks can be purchased for $2 or the entire 16-song Volume Two is available for only $10. The 28-track Volume One is also available for $20.
For more information about The Virtual Village, including other ways to support their mission, please visit www.virtualvillagews.com. To find out more about Providence Winston-Salem, visit www.providencews.org
