PinkTalk Podcast Studio offer many services to help bring your brand to life. No project is too big nor too small. Every project is different therefore to get accurate prices we accept consultation appointments and will work around your budget. To book our physical studio is only $25 per hour whether it will be used as meeting space to meet clients, photo shoots, record podcast interviews, small business seminars, etc. If you are not tech savvy, no worries; we have staff in place to guide you during your visit.
PinkTalk Podcast Studio will stride to ensure that by the end of your project you will feel that your mission and message is conveyed with clarity.
Services that our studio offer:
-Podcast Interviews and Live Stream Recordings
-Photo and Video Shoot
-Gaming Tournaments
-Radio/Media Tours
-Business Meeting Space for small classes/seminars
- Advertising/ Sponsorship Packages Available
- Promotional Interviews and Launch parties for new releases
- Gaming Tournaments
- Engineers and videographers available to create commercials and advertising for brand building
-Consultations for creative direction and service quotes
Website:
https://pinktalkpodcaststudio.weebly.com/
https://linktr.ee/pinktalkpodcast
To Book Appointment:
https://pinktalkpodcaststudio.skedda.com/booking
*We are highly recommended on Alignable.com!*
https://www.alignable.com/winston-salem-nc/pink-talk-podcast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.