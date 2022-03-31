New Pharmacy Will Open To Serve Thousands Of Uninsured Patients In Forsyth County
Winston-Salem, NC— United Health Centers (UHC) will open a new on-site pharmacy on Monday, April 4, 2022, offering affordable, low-cost medication for its patients. The pharmacy will operate in the organization’s Peters Creek Parkway office, located at 2101 Peters Creek Parkway.
With the steady rise in cost of prescription drugs, access to affordable medication often alludes many, especially uninsured patients living in marginalized communities. UHC’s new pharmacy will be a resource to remove this challenge. “Our pharmacy will offer a wide range of low-cost medications to our existing, as well as new patients,” said Dr. Raven Scales, UHC’s Director of Pharmacy. “This is a life-saving and life-changing service, and I’m excited about the opportunity to expand access to those who need it most.”
For more than a decade, UHC has served as a community leader and medical home to thousands of individuals and families. The organization operates three offices in Winston-Salem, that offer access to comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services, regardless of a patient’s insurance status or their ability to pay. “This is a great expansion of our mission to provide equitable care that builds healthier communities,” said LaShun Huntley, CEO of UHC.
Over the last 10 months, Dr. Scales, the UHC executive team, and a coalition of industry professionals, have worked diligently to set the foundation to open the pharmacy, which will be the first for the organization. The pharmacy will operate Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm.
