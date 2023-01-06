‘From the Earth Farmers Market’ located in Oak Ridge, previously held its market on Thursday nights, and the Stokesdale Farmer’s Market was previously held on Tuesday nights. These markets have merged into one centralized farmer’s market which will be located in Summerfield, NC.
The markets will combine with a new name: ‘Northwest Guilford Farmers & Specialty Market’. The original name, ‘From the Earth’ will continue as the farmer’s market slogan. The concept being that all products provided at the farmer’s market would be made or produced from products of the earth. The market will focus on bringing local, organic produce, specialty foods, and locally made home items, pet items, body care items, and holistic items along with a small array of quality, locally made crafts. The market will function like an outdoor general store. We invite folks to come and gather, meet up for coffee, share conversations, shop for quality products and food, and enjoy their friends and neighbors.
Monte Brackett, previously with ‘From the Earth Farmers Market’ in Oak Ridge in 2019, is a proponent of the move. As the farmer’s market marketing and pr representative he believes, “It’s a positive move for the farmers and vendors.” Northwest Guilford is growing fast and a large percentage of people are moving in from larger cities that are used to shopping at farmer’s markets. We have seen an uptick in new customers who just moved into the area. Moving to this location allows customers to easily access Hwy 220 and provides people from Madison, Browns Summit, Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge a convenient and central location.
Last year was a test run for the new location and it was very successful. We experienced strong support from the Northwest Guilford area. After opening on Summerfield’s Founder’s Day, May 15th 2022, ‘From the Earth Summerfield Farmers Market’ opened every Saturday morning until the end of June. Last season was a trial run that determined the future site of the new farmer’s market in Summerfield. We were looking for customer consistency and stickiness; repeat customers, repeat business, and increased local support.
Being on the Greensboro Performing Arts property provides the market with excellent logistics which include ample customer parking, vendor parking, and future expansion. Plus having the Jumping Bean Coffee Shop as a partner and supporter has been beneficial for both parties. Summerfield has been very welcoming and supportive of the farmer’s market.
“We believe our customers will be best served by one location,” states the Director of the farmer’s market, Nicki Wagoner, who also owns Purple Wagon Events. “Farmer’s markets are growing in necessity as Guilford County has several food deserts in the area. We want to fill this void and supply fresh local food at a value so we can attract all demographics and income level families to our market.”
The farmer’s market will provide an excellent value with produce and specialty foods because our farmers and food vendors are bringing food directly to the market, without the middle man, distribution costs, advertising costs, retail store costs, or employee costs. Those additional costs add up to higher food costs at the grocery stores. There’s also the ‘freshness factor’ where farmer’s markets have an advantage versus grocery stores. Most farmers are picking their produce a day or two prior to the market. And most specialty food vendors are preparing their pies, breads, coffees, or other goods just days prior to the market day. There’s no comparison to the quality and freshness of the products you get from a farmer’s market, hence the marketing trend among big box grocers mimicking the “farmer’s market” theme.
There’s a need for another location where local farmers from Northwest Guilford County can distribute their produce. And small business owners need a location to distribute their specialty foods and goods.
One advantage to our market will be the proximity to the Greensboro Performing Arts building where we will have access to their commercial kitchens. We are looking to offer tutorial classes for the community focused around fresh foods and how to can, preserve, and prepare along with other offerings. We are planning to reach out to our youth, elderly, and special need markets to have access to these instructional seminars. Partnering with Greensboro Performing Arts will give us the opportunity to help small business owners gain access to an affordable commercial kitchen to which they can prepare their foods to sell at the farmer’s market.
Sampling on site is a big advantage that our market will have and not just with the produce or specialty foods. Many of our vendors allow the customers to sample the product or test it prior to buying. It removes the risk and puts the shopper in a partnership with the business. Another advantage over a big box grocery store is the customer product input. Customers often ask for special requests. In certain cases our vendors can accommodate unique customer requests in just a few days or weeks.
In addition, plans for specialty farm days are in the works. These include partnerships with local organizations such as the girl and boy scouts, performing artists, Red Dog Farms, and other local civic groups. “Community inclusion is a vital component to the success of our farmer’s market” states Nicki Wagoner. “We want to provide a place to encourage community networking and inclusion. Look to our Facebook page for more details and how you or your organization can get involved.”
Special Services of the Market: Handicapped parking is provided along the circle drive. Curbside pickup or wheel chair assistance is offered for those that need the service. Service dogs and well-mannered dogs are welcome at the market.
Farmers Market Days and Times: Wednesdays starting May 3 from 4pm-6:30pm & Saturdays starting May 6 from 8:30am-12:30pm
Market will run from May–the end of October 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.