New Meeting & Event Center Building to Open at High Point City Lake Park
Ribbon will be cut on Saturday, November 5 at 10 a.m.
A new 6,600 square foot meeting and event center will open at historic High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main Street, Jamestown) with a brief program and ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5 at 10 a.m.
The Director of High Point Parks & Recreation, the Mayor of High Point, the High Point City Manager. the volunteer Chairman of the High Point Parks & Recreation Commission and a representative from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are among the speakers on the program’s agenda. A ribbon cutting will follow, and the building will be open to guests for tours.
High Point Parks & Recreation completed a Master Plan for High Point City Lake Park in 2019, followed by the successful passage of a bond referendum later that year.Renovations include turning the 1960 gymnasium into a Meeting and Event Center, construction of a pedestrian bridge crossing the Arnold J. Koonce, Jr. City Lake that connects to the High Point Greenway, as well as a complete renovation of the High Point City Lake Pool, which will open in May 2023. For more information, please call 336.883.3473.
