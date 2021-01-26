On a recent weekday, a teenager stood in a sound booth and rapped words as old as the world and art, ones about the girl who is driving him crazy. “I like you, but I don’t love you … like you, like you …”
The different thing about the scene was that this teen, 15-year-old Davon Mitchell of East Forsyth High School, might not have a nurturing place to rap the words he’d written if not for an innovative program for at-risk youth in East Winston that started this month. “This is all about making music and keeping me out of trouble,” Davon said. “We get to do what we love and try to better ourselves.”
Project M.O.O.R. E., the second word standing for Mentoring Our Own and Rejuvenating the Environment, has transformed an old frame house just off Martin Luther King Drive into a spot where youth can gather, learn and dream, charting plans for careers with on-site training in music, barbering and cosmetology. We need more programs like this.
The project is the revamped brainchild of David M. Moore, well-known in Winston-Salem for his Southside Rides, which puts newly released offenders, like he once was, to work in its car body shop. Now, he’s expanding his scope, trying to reach youth before they make the costly mistakes he and so many others made.
Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) has named Moore one of its Community Scholars and given Project M.O.O.R.E. an Economic Mobility Opportunity Award. Moore and his initiative are in sync with key themes of CSEM’s work: tapping into the abundance of talent and hope in Eat Winston and helping residents break down barriers that have too long thwarted upward economic mobility. The project also fits with CSEM’s involvement in the local My Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keeper initiative, with seeks to improve educational and career opportunities for young people of color, CSEM Associate Director Alvin Atkinson noted.
As he revamps Project M.O.O.R.E, David Moore brings to bear all the lessons learned through Southside Rides. The project serves six youth, 14 -to 19-years-old. Each session of the program lasts six months. Laptops are on site, and the participants are required to do schoolwork, in addition to their job training. “I want them to graduate, at least from high school, and, hopefully, go on from there,” Moore said.
On a recent day, local barber Donovan Clark readied his training station upstairs as Davon and Matt Booe, 15 and a student at the Quality Education Academy, worked on their music downstairs. Moore and Clark are all too familiar with the peer pressure East Winston youth face, and where that pressure could lead them. “You don’t ever want to be on the other end of that one,” Clark said. “People perish because nobody ever tells them right.”
Downstairs, musical artist Dennis Davis, one of the program’s managers, and fellow artist Courtney Buchanan worked with Davon and Matt. Davis uses the stage name L.O.D. (Love Over Destruction), The Chosen One. Buchanan uses the stage name Lil Timme.
Hard work backs the program, as well as a sprinkle of serendipity. Davis got to know Moore through Southside Rides. Buchanan, whose work with The Guitar Center, which sells musical instruments and accessories, recently brought him to the Winston-Salem branch of the store, met Moore by chance. When Moore came in his store to buy equipment for his program, they got reacquainted. Moore told him about the initiative. Buchanan said, “Damn, I want to be a part of that.”
He and Davis have fun as they teach students the music business, “hooks” and all else. “We all ask questions,” Davis said. “It’s how we learn.”
He and Buchanan produced Davon’s song, “I Like You.” Davon wrote the words for it.
Project M.O.O.R.E gives its young participants a chance to learn job skills from professionals for free. On the music side, with its state-of-the-art equipment, the students would have to pay hundreds of dollars for such an opportunity, money they do not have.
Moore leads with firm love. “We’re working on a song,” he said, “and the title will be ‘There are rules to this game.’”
As an incentive, qualified students will be able to use donated dirt bikes for limited times, and, if they graduate from high school, get to keep them. Moore will also award, each session, a renovated car from Southside Rides to a top student.
Maybe one of the participants just might make it big in the music business. More likely, they will find other ways to live through their art, perhaps as music teachers in schools, opening up music stores or other venues, giving back to their communities.
This is what CSEM’s community engagement in economic development is all about. And, with programs like Project M.O.O.R.E, it is also fun.
Buchanan said: “It’s super cool. It’s for the kids.”
David Moore agreed. “I’m having fun now,” he said.
John Railey, raileyjb@gmail.com, is the writer-in-residence for CSEM, www.wssu.edu/csem.
