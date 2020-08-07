GREENSBORO, NC (August 7, 2020) – Glass bottles and jars are no longer accepted in the City of Greensboro’s residential recycling program. Residents who want to continue recycling glass may use any of the ten glass recycling drop-off locations, including a newly-opened location at Fire Station 61, 105 W. Vandalia Rd. Take empty, clean and dry glass bottles and jars to the blue recycling carts at these glass drop-off sites:
- Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Rd.
- Fire Station 61, 105 W. Vandalia Rd.
- First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Fisher Ave.
- Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd.
- Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Dr.
- Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.
- McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.
- Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.
- Solid Waste Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd.
- White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.
Glass dropped off at these locations will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants, and be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in North Carolina. For more information on changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.