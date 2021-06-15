Charlotte, NC (June 15, 2021) – Chef Kevin Atkinson is coming home – not just to his hometown, but to the Southern foodways he’s loved since childhood. He brings to Angeline’s and Merchant & Trade more than 20 years of culinary experience and a passion for honest, fresh and approachable food.
Atkinson returns to his hometown of Charlotte from Chicago’s Sable Kitchen & Bar, where he took the helm in May 2019 and designed a menu heavy on seasonal and sustainable ingredients.
“My first culinary influences were my grandparents,” Atkinson said. “I spent a lot of childhood summers with them and saw how they tended their vegetable garden. Homemade sweet Silver Queen creamed corn was the first dish I ever fell in love with."
“It’s good to be back home,” he added.
After graduating from culinary school in 2004, Atkinson moved to Chicago, where he helped reinvent several restaurant concepts, leading the creation of unique menus for the Wit Hotel in Chicago, including the hotel’s acclaimed rooftop lounge, ROOF; re-concepting State & Lake Chicago Tavern to focus on refined tavern food with locally sourced ingredients and adding an in-house charcuterie curing program at Omni Chicago Hotel.
Atkinson maintained his garden at home in Chicago and plans to do the same in Charlotte. He experiments with the vegetables and herbs he grows, and those culinary innovations sometimes find their way onto the menus of his restaurants.
At the helm of Angeline’s and Merchant & Trade, Chef Atkinson brings his passion and creativity, creating menus featuring seasonally driven, inventive cuisine with simple, flavorful and inspired compositions.
ABOUT ANGELINE’S
Angeline’s, a modern American, Italian-influenced restaurant, is located in the heart of uptown Charlotte. The menu,created by executive chef Kevin Atkinson, offers seasonally driven, inventive cuisine with simple, flavorful and inspired compositions. Angeline’s is open for breakfast and dinner daily and features a private dining space.
Breakfast is served weekdays from 7 to 10 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 until 11 am. Dinner (dine-in, pick-up and delivery) is available daily 5 – 10 pm. For more information or to book a reservation at Angeline’s, visit angelinescharlotte.com. For an inside look, follow the restaurant on Instagram and Facebook.
ABOUT MERCHANT & TRADE
Merchant & Trade, a 19th floor rooftop bar, lounge and event space, offers a lively social scene, social bites, expertly crafted cocktails, curated music and urban sophistication.
Merchant & Trade is open Wednesday - Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and Sunday 2 to 9 p.m. Valet parking is located on Church Street. For more information visit merchantandtrade.com. Get social with the 19th floor rooftop bar and lounge on Instagram and Facebook.
ABOUT KIMPTON RESTAURANTS
Kimpton manages over 80 distinctive restaurants, bars and lounges across major metropolitan cities, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets in the United States, Caribbean and Europe. Helmed by renowned chefs and skilled bartenders, each Kimpton restaurant and bar is an original, from the cuisine, to the craft cocktails, to the décor and ambiance, creating a truly immersive experience for guests. Set in warm and welcoming spaces, Kimpton’s restaurants and bars are a gathering place in the communities and reflect the local flavors of each location. For more information, visit http://www.kimptonhotels.com/dine.
Details: 303 S. Church St., Charlotte, N.C. 28202
