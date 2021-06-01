Reidsville and the surrounding area are soon to have a new craft brewery. Lucky City Brewing will soon be open in downtown Reidsville at 228 Gilmer Street.
"Plans have been in the making for several years," said general manager Ryan Hovis. "The building is nearly complete and the brewing equipment is plugged in and ready to brew."
Hovis explained that the building was purchased from the City of Reidsville. And the brewing company, which is also a co-op, also received an opening grant from Rockingham County. Many architectural features have been preserved during renovations to keep the building's distinct and historical presence.
Hovis said that this is in keeping with the goal of Lucky City Brewing to offer its customers a terrific and interesting atmosphere to share with family and friends.
The brewery plans to offer many styles of beer including pilsners, stouts, wheats and pales. Hovis also said that select beers will rotate regularly based on customer preferences and seasonal considerations.
When the brewery opens, customers will be invited to investigate and join the Lucky City Brewing Co-op as a member/owner. And those who purchase a membership before opening will receive additional benefits and privilages. More information on the member/owner program can be found on their website: www.luckycitybrewing.net , on Facebook (Lucky City Brewing) and on Instagram @luckycitybeer
