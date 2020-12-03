CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY ON PADDLED SOUTH BREWING CO.
NEW MICROBREWERY IN DOWNTOWN HIGH POINT
602 North Main High Point
Paddled South Brewing Company is under construction now with an opening date planned for late January/early February 2021. Our partners for this project are Freeman Kennett Architects, Fourth Elm Construction, Justin Stabb Designs and Jenna Rice Art.
The brewery is located at 602 North Main Street in a historic building built in 1935. The interior features a unique 14-foot-high, scissor trust ceiling with exposed natural wood. The interior design will reflect an outdoor nature theme with a large 600 square foot mural to be done by Jenna Rice. The brewery will also have two large glass garage doors in the front and rear of the building. The brewery will have an indoor capacity of 50 customers and additional outdoor space to accommodate 40 more customers. Food trucks, live music and community events will be common at PSBC.
We will have a three-barrel brewing system which will allow us to rapidly rotate multiple beer styles along with the traditional IPA’s, Pale Ales, Pilsners, Wheats, Porters and Stouts. We have a special interest in Belgian and traditional German beers such as: Dunkels, Dopplebocks, Maibocks and Kolschs. Many of our beers will be barrel aged in used bourbon barrels from Maker’s Mark and Heaven Hill Distilleries.
We are excited to partner with Forward High Point, High Point Rockers and area businesses to form a new and exciting downtown High Point. Hours are expected to be 4-10 during the week with extended Friday and Saturday hours. Sunday hours will be 11-6 PM with extended hours for special televised sporting events.
The owners, Patrick Watterson, along with Dave and Amy Nissen have lived in High Point for well over two decades. Patrick brings a plethora of talent and personality to the brewery, including home brewing, a zeal for craft beers, and his passion for serving the community. For over 25 years, Patrick has served the High Point community as a Physician Assistant in Primary Care .
David and Amy Nissen are longtime residents of High Point and have enjoyed craft beer and brewing for many years. Like Patrick, their interest in craft beer, home brewing, involvement in the community and caring for community members is exciting and a top priority. Both David and Amy are educators, working in the public-school system in Guilford County. Their commitment to the betterment of young men and woman is a small testament to their commitment in caring for those around them.
Paddled South cannot wait to serve the great people of High Point and beyond.
