To-Date, Over $1.7 Million Granted to 81 Local Nonprofits, GSO Virus Relief Taskforce Wants to Raise an Additional $2 Million to Support Relief Efforts
Greensboro, NC (May 1, 2020) – In its fifth round of funding, the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce granted $249,290 to 13 local nonprofits providing services to people impacted by the Coronavirus. Over the past five weeks,the Taskforce has granted a total of $1,728,761 to 81 local nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families.
The funds were allocated from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
One hundred percent of donations are immediately being used to support local nonprofit response efforts.
“Thanks to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, Mental Health Greensboro has been able to quickly pivot to providing on-line mental health services, free of charge and available to the entire Greensboro community. Now more than ever, people are looking for resources to help them cope with stress, anxiety, depression and uncertainty. We are particularly grateful that we have been able to maintain services and staffing levels during this very trying time. Thank you to everyone who has donated to the fund!,” said Donna Shelton, Executive Director, Mental Health Greensboro, a recent recipient of Virus Relief grant funding.
The Taskforce is co-chaired by Larry Davis, Assistant City Manager, and Frank McCain, Vice President, Community Impact and Investment, United Way and comprised of leaders from Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County and leaders representing six priority areas.
The Taskforce would like to raise an additional $2 million to continue rapidly supporting community members during the pandemic. Members of the Taskforce are urging the community to continue to give. To make a donation to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org, or text the word “Virus” to 40403.
To quickly respond to community needs, volunteer Taskforce members are reviewing dozens of applications from local nonprofits each week.
“Witnessing the level of thought and engagement that continues to be brought forth to address the needs of our community, our businesses, and our workforce is inspiring. Being able to serve on a taskforce that has provided critically important financial resources to dozens of community agencies and nonprofits has been rewarding and encouraging. Our community, without a doubt, is stronger thanks to the services and resources being funded through this relief fund,” said Chris Rivera, Executive Director, Guilford County Workforce Development Board who serves as a member of the Taskforce.
Additionally, the Taskforce is accepting funding requests from 501 (c)(3) organizations helping people impacted by the Coronavirus. For more on funding requirements and how to apply, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org.
The latest round of funding was granted to the following nonprofits addressing the following priority areas:
Business Disruptions
- Creative Aging Network-NC: $19,415
- Black Lamb Development Corporation: $18,750
- Kellin Foundation: $19,950
- Malachi House II: $8,500
Education
- NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad: $5,500
- Say Yes Guilford: $16,250
Food Insecurities
- The Green Team Helping Hands: $4,500
- Cone Health: $19,752
Housing Vulnerabilities
- NC African Services Coalition: $26,040
- The Interactive Resource Center (IRC): $68,875
Healthcare Access
- AuthoraCare Collective: $8,000
- PACE of Guilford and Rockingham Counties : $25,758
- Pretty in Pink Foundation: $8,000
Weekly Donor Thank You
The Taskforce is grateful for gifts of all sizes and every donor is contacted personally to acknowledge their support. Additionally, the Taskforce would like to acknowledge the following organizations and individuals for their extremely generous support this week.
- Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro: $125,155
- Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos Family Foundation: $50,000
- The Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation: $50,000
- United Way Worldwide: $17,342
- Syngenta: $15,000
- Susan and Eric Wiseman: $10,000
- Anonymous: $5,000
- Jonathan Hirschfeld: $5,000
