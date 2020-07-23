Cone Health places more nurses on the prestigious Great 100 Nurses of NC list than anyplace else—again!
Greensboro, NC – Twenty-four of this year’s Great 100 nurses work at Cone Health. For nine of the last 10 years, including this year, Cone Health has had more nurses named to the Great 100 than any other health system in North Carolina.
This year’s recipients work in all areas of the organization including hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician practices and clinical support. “Our nurses have established a culture of excellence over the past decade at Cone Health,” says Kenneth Rempher, RN, PhD, chief nurse executive, Cone Health. “And every community we serve benefits from this drive to bring the best care to our patients.”
Each year, thousands of nurses are nominated by their peers and recipients are selected based on evidence of superior practice, dedication to patients, community involvement and dedication to the discipline of nursing. Here are the Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina who work at Cone Health and where they work. (Cone Health means they work at multiple facilities.)
• Jessica Asaro - Wesley Long Hospital
• Adam Brown - Cone Health MedCenters
• Nicholas Comeau - Cone Health
• Darlene Cooper - Cone Health
• Erin Curry - Moses Cone Hospital
• Jeannine Fishel - Cone Health
• Alisa Gilboy - Cone Health
• Sharon Go - Moses Cone Hospital
• Davina Green - Cone Health
• Brenda Hall - Moses Cone Hospital
• Brooke Hanna - Moses Cone Hospital
• Lacey Hitt - Cone Health
• Katrina Jackson - Cone Health
• Justin Mize - Cone Health
• Taylor Moring - Cone Health
• Thomas Nichols - Wesley Long Hospital
• Shawn Perkins - Alamance Regional Medical Center
• Geronda Pulliam - Cone Health
• Cindy Reed - Cone Health MedCenters
• Melissa Sandlin - Cone Health
• Angela Sheldon - Cone Health
• Amber Smith - Alamance Regional Medical Center
• Juana Wallace - Cone Health
• Jennifer Watkins - Cone Health
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
