GREENSBORO, NC (August 10, 2020) – The NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro is hosting a Drive-Thru Career Fair for positions at Area Wide Protective (AWP) from 9 am to 3 pm, Wednesday, August 12 at 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. AWP delivers comprehensive traffic management services in support of infrastructure projects, construction, and utility work that improve roadways and communities across the country.
Starting wage is $10.50/hr. with the ability to make up to $13.50/hr. — plus thousands more in bonus potential — within the first year. After 90 days, qualified employees receive a company vehicle.
Representatives from AWP will be on-site and ready to hire for the following positions:
Traffic Control
Sign Installers
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Centerand have an active NCWorks registration. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
NCWorks Career Centersprovide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources, including career assistance and counseling, resume and interview preparation, and training support to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative and service arm of the NCWorks Career Centersin Greensboro and High Point.
