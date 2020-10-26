HIGH POINT, NC (October 26, 2020) – NCWorks of Guilford County, in partnership with Providence Church of God in Christ, is hosting an Open-Air Career Fair from 12-3 pm, Thursday, October 29 at 1210 Montlieu Ave. in High Point.
Representatives from 12 employers will be on-site and ready to hire. Companies scheduled to attend include:
- Area Wide Protective
- FedEx
- Bayada Home Health Care
- Ecolab
- Allegiance Staffing
- Graphik Dimensions Ltd.
- Graham Personnel Services
- Leggett & Platt
- City of Greensboro Fire Department
- Mountaire Premium Chicken
- The Agency, Inc.
- Seegar’s Fence Company
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register.
Refreshments will be served upon entrance, while supplies last.
Veterans will receive priority of service.
Visitors are allowed to park in the church parking lot.
Safety protocols such as wearing face masks and social distancing practices are required for those attending the event.
NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks and is the administrative and service arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.