NCWorks Hosts Community Resource Fair November 6
GREENSBORO, NC (October 27, 2021) – NCWorks is hosting a community resource event for emergency rental assistance and other NCWorks resource programs called Harvest Festival, from 1-3 pm Sat., Nov. 6 at the Hayes Taylor YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St. The event is sponsored by Healthy Blue, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Level Up Parenting.
The Harvest Festival will highlight NCWorks partners such as:
- Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA
- YWCA of Greensboro
- Piedmont Sickle Cell Agency
- Greensboro Housing Authority
- United Way
- Welfare Reform Liason Project
- Guilford County Governement
- Second Harvest Food Bank
- Family Success Center
- And many more.
This event aims to provide information to families and individuals about available resources offered through NCWorks and other partners. Some resources include, emergency assistance programs, employment resources, and training opportunities. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center Unit (MCC) will be on site, equipped with laptops for participants to receive guidance and submit program applications.
