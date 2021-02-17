GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2021) – The NCWorks Career Center in Guilford County is hosting a Virtual Career Fair from 10 am to 2 pm, Wednesday, February 24. Registration and event details can be found on the GuilfordWorks website.
Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:
- Leggett & Platt
- Guilford County Schools
- XLC Services
- Endura
- Bayada Home Health Care
- Packrite
- Ecolab
- Bojangles
- Waffle House
- A Servant’s Heart
- And more
Job seekers can apply for jobs, engage with the employers via chat and live video conference options to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative and service arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.