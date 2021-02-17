Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Periods of freezing drizzle this evening...with freezing rain developing overnight. Significant icing possible. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Periods of freezing drizzle this evening...with freezing rain developing overnight. Significant icing possible. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.