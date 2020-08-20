GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2020) – The NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro and Allegiance Staffing are hosting a Drive-Thru Career Fair from 9 am to 2 pm, Friday, August 28 at 2301 W. Meadowview Rd.
Immediate openings include: Machine Operator/Production, Custodial, Warehouse, Forklift Operator, Mechanics, CNC, Picking-Packing and others. Starting wages range from $11.50/hr. to $14/hr.
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Visit www.ncworks.gov to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources, including career assistance and counseling, resume and interview preparation, and training support to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative and service arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point.
