NCRVDA Reports Record Attendance At This Year’s Winter RV Shows
Greensboro, NC – The North Carolina RV Dealers Association is reporting record attendance at its first three RV shows of 2023. The combined total attendance for the Greensboro, Charlotte and Raleigh RV shows was over 27,000 people.
According to Jeff Haughton, Event Director at Apple Rock Advertising & Promotions, “the numbers of people we’re seeing at the shows are in alignment with the increased interest in RVing being reported throughout the country. With so many people working from home now, RVs are becoming more popular with younger buyers. They’re able to work from “home,” in an RV, from virtually anywhere.” Traditionally the RV industry has been a bellwether for consumer confidence and spending and it is projecting continued growth in 2023.
A recent survey, released by the RV Industry Association (RVIA), reports that 37% of American leisure travelers, representing 67 million people, plan on taking an RV trip this year. Among leisure travelers, who are defined as any U.S. resident who has taken some type of leisure trip in the past year, the top reasons for RV travel are exploring the outdoors and having additional flexibility through remote work or school. While spending time outdoors has consistently remained a top reason for RVing, the number of respondents who cited flexibility in work have increased by 12% in the past year.
The survey also showed that finances are a driving reason for people’s plans to take an upcoming RV trip. On average, RV vacations cost 50% less than comparable hotel and plane ride trips and a third less than hotel and car ride trips, making RVing an attractive option for people looking for the freedom to travel while also controlling their travel expenses.
However, the highest interest in RVing overall comes from the younger age groups: 49% of Gen Z and 48% of Millennials plan to take an RV trip in the next year. Their purchase intent is also higher, with 41% of Gen Z and 35% of Millennials planning to buy an RV in the next year.
The most recent Progressive® NCRVDA Raleigh RV Show & Sale, held February 16-19, featured over 190 different types and brands of brand new and used RVs including tear drop trailers, pop-up trailers, toy haulers, travel trailers, destination trailers, truck campers, 5th wheels and Class A, B and C motorhomes. The show also offered daily giveaways, shopping and free educational seminars, including: “Black Folks Camp Too,” by Founder and President, Earl B. Hunter Jr., on the fundamental knowledge that has kept many Black Folks from experiencing and enjoying the great outdoors.
Other seminars included “How to Afford to RV Full Time – Or as Much as You Want” and the “Top 5 Considerations for Working on the Road,” by RV Business Coach, Don Downs; and “Camping in the Carolinas in 2023,” by Dee Witting, Executive Director of the Carolinas Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. The show also featured a special appearance by husband and wife RV adventurers and Youtubers, Talmange and Ashanti, of Adventure Bandits, who shared their experiences of traveling over 100,000 miles.
