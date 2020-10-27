GREENSBORO – U.S. 29 will be spruced up in Guilford County in the spring thanks to a contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Milling, resurfacing and shoulder work will take place along nearly 4 miles of U.S. 29, including 21 sections of ramps and loops for the highway between Interstate 40 and 16th Street in Greensboro.
Work can begin as early as April 1 and is scheduled to be complete by June 2022. It will take place with overnight lane closures to minimize the impacts to traffic.
Per state law, the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder among qualified contractors. Blythe Construction of Charlotte entered the low bid of $3.9 million.
NCDOT Awards Contract for U.S. 29 Upgrades in Guilford County
