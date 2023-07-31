NCCJ welcomes 2023 board members and board chair
Jennifer Martineau is chairing NCCJ’s diverse 38-person board
GREENSBORO – NCCJ is celebrating incoming 2023-24 board chair, Jennifer Martineau, and welcoming the 2023 class of new board members: Rebecca Conway; Kyle Farmbry; Marci Peace; Bill Miller; Milagros Russell; and Wayne Young.
“We’re thrilled to welcome this remarkable group of folks to NCCJ’s board of directors, which provides essential oversight and guidance for our work,” says Ivan Canada, NCCJ’s executive director. “For many years, NCCJ has made it a priority to assemble a board of directors that’s reflective of the communities we serve. Today we’re proud to have the most diverse board in NCCJ’s history.”
NCCJ’s board of directors is composed of 38 individuals who possess a diverse range of backgrounds, perspectives, talents, and connections. In alignment with NCCJ’s mission and values, the organization intentionally recruits board members to ensure diversity across various aspects of identity, such as race, gender, and religion, as well as the communities and organizations they represent.
Board chair Jennifer Martineau, founder and owner of Leap & Inspire Global, brings decades of executive leadership development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) facilitation experience to the vital volunteer role of leading NCCJ’s diverse board of directors.
“NCCJ is responsible for helping both students and adults learn to value and appreciate the power of diversity,” says Martineau. “Our board members bring diverse experiences and perspectives that enable us to support NCCJ to expand its reach and impact to eliminate bias, bigotry, and racism in our community.”
NCCJ’s other new board members are affiliated with the following organizations:
- Rebecca Conway (Charles Aris)
- Kyle Farmbry (Guilford College)
- Marci Peace (Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro)
- Bill Miller (retired, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of NC)
- Milagros Russell (RIOTT for Change)
- Wayne Young (Allen Tate Realtors)
Leslie Dunne Ketner and Robert C. Ketner (UBS) are also joining the board for the 2023-24 year as event chairs of the 2023 Citation Award Dinner, NCCJ’s largest annual fundraiser and community event.
Find the full list of NCCJ’s current board members at www.nccjtriad.org/about/#board
– # # # –
MORE ABOUT NCCJ
NCCJ is a human relations organization. We work to build communities free of bias, bigotry, and racism by promoting understanding and respect among all cultures, races, and religions.
NCCJ’s best-known program is Anytown. Since the 1980s, more than 4,000 local high school students have participated in this weeklong youth leadership and human relations program. Thousands more have attended NCCJ’s in-school programs like STARR: Students Talking About Race + Racism, Anyday, and Break the Cycle: Be the Change, which focus on teaching students to recognize and counteract the stereotypes and prejudice that often lead to bullying and discrimination. In addition to these youth-focused programs, NCCJ also offers diversity and inclusion programs for educators and other adult professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.