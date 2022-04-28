North Carolina Blues Week Returns May 12-22, 2022
NC Blues Week brings a dozen regional events into focus presented by Piedmont Blues Preservation Society.
GREENSBORO, NC (April 26, 2022) - Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) released its list of events for the 2022 North Carolina Blues Week Series beginning May 12 through 22. This initiative was designed several years ago to build awareness and support around the state for the Blues. Blues is an African American art form and culture to which North Carolina lays a unique claim. Piedmont Blues is one of the original regional styles from which a national and global Pop music industry was birthed in the 20th century. Concert experiences, open community music jams, culinary experiences, competitions, and visual and literary arts will be on full display during the annual NC Blues Week Series leading up to the 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival on May 21, 2022 in LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Tickets to Blues Week events and the Carolina Festival are available at www.PiedmontBlues.org.
Blues Week Events:
May 12 at 7pm - Books and Blues Book Club
A virtual discussion via Facebook (Books and Blues Book Club) to discuss "Wild Women and The Blues" by Denny Bryce led by PBPS Board Trustee and educator, Valencia Abbott. Join the Facebook page Books and Blues Book Clubto tune in to the discussion.
May 13 at 8pm - Blues Groove Beat Battle at The Flat Iron
Producers from across NC meet at The Flat Iron remix Blues tracks in this Hip-Hop competition highlighting the Pop Music journey from Blues to Hip-Hop. Cash Prize will be awarded. Hosted by Chelli Broussard, Hip-Hop scholar, choreographer, and administrator at Winston-Salem State University. Judges will be artists OC from NC & IllPo and producer and director, Skibo. World-renowned DJ Ena Pop will keep the needle in this Blues Groove.
May 14 at 9am - Blues and Greens at the Corner Market
Join musician Colin Cutler for an acoustic set as he helps us launch NC Blues Week surrounded by local goods at this weekly farmer market in the parking lot of St Andrew's Episcopal Church.
May 15 at 6pm - Young, Black, and Blues a Virtual Discussion
Inspired by an open letter written by Jontavious Willis, Marquise Knox, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, this discussion amplifies the voices of the next generation of Blues players and patrons in a virtual conversation. Hosted by WKYU NPR host Lamont Jack Pearley of The African American Folklorist, musicians, newcomers to Blues, and even the NC Music Hall of Fame will join this effort to expand perspectives.
May 18 at 7pm - Chuck & Shiela’s Blues Jam at Ritchy's
Join PBPS Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Shiela Klinefelter& Chuck Cotton for a Greensboro-style Blues Jam weekly. Bring an instrument if you want to play! Amps and Drums provided. ALL AGES and Open to the public with food available.
May 19 at 7pm - Shiela’s Blues Jam at Sawmill II
Join PBPS Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Shiela Klinefelter& Chuck Cotton for a Greensboro style Blues Jam weekly. Bring an instrument if you want to play! 21+ and Open to the public.
May 20 at 8pm - Eric Gales at The Blind Tiger
It’s an album release tour and a festival Pre-Party! Have a great time dancing to Eric Gales's new record “Crown” as we count down to the Carolina Blues Festival weekend.
May 21 at 330pm - Greensboro Bound Literary Festival: King of the Blues
PBPS and Greensboro Bound join forces to host a conversation at the Van Dyke Performance Space with Author Daniel De Vise "King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King" & Atiba Berkley, President of Piedmont Blues Preservation Society.
May 21 at 3pm - 11pm - 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Young, Black, & Blues at LeBauer Park
PBPS presents this annual cultural presentation of Blues music each year in Downtown Greensboro, NC. This year’s theme amplifies the voices of young African American musicians & fans and celebrates the depth and range of the contributions of these community members to the Blues in the past, present, and in their beautiful Blues futures.
May 22 at 1pm - 5pm - Blues and Food Market at City Center Park
PBPS Blues & Foods Market is a FREE music event to raise awareness for food equity. Join us for a day of Blues, marketplace vendors, and food vendors in Center City Park on Sunday following the Carolina Blues Festival.
2022 Carolina Blues Festival Poster & Playlist Released
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is pleased to collaborate with digital artist, Emilio Marz for the 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival poster. The poster illustration is the artist's interpretation of the 2022 Festival theme, Young, Black, and Blues. The artwork will be available at this year's festival and will also be available as an NFT with proceeds supporting both PBPS and Emilio Marz in perpetuity. More details will be available at PiedmontBlues.org.
Illustrator, Emilio Marz is a current artist-in-residence at GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) located in the Greensboro Cultural Center through May 22. For more info, visit CreativeGreensboro.com.
Get a preview of the festival artists via the Spotify playlist Young, Black, & Blues #CBF36!!!
Visit www.PiedmontBlues.org for more information. Follow Piedmont Blues Preservation Society on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PBPS85/), and on Instagram (instagram.com/piedmont_blues/).
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a 501c3 historical, educational, & charitable nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the blues; this form of music has evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization represents blues culture through educational programs, workshops, with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support public health issues, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the Blues community. https://piedmontblues.org/.
