WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MARCH 2, 2021)—After five years of operation, Navigation by Salemtowne has a new name—Navigation at Home—and a new look for 2021. In addition, Navigation at Home is adding new program benefits and doubling its service area. Navigation at Home remains a division of Salemtowne.
“Current members of Navigation at Home will experience the same commitment they have always enjoyed from the Navigation team to support their wellness-focused lifestyle at home,” Steele added. “Those just now exploring their long-term care options can rest assured that with Navigation at Home they can expect a reputable Continuing Care at Home program that provides them with customized plans, resources, and security to successfully live at home for as long as possible.”
To better meet individual needs, the Navigation at Home program has been enhanced to offer more customized plans to provide greater flexibility for seniors who want long-term care solutions to live at home on their own terms. Regardless of which plan type Navigation at Home members choose, all plans provide asset protection, care coordination, and high-quality care. The program also offers flexible pricing options and discounts for those who already have a long-term care insurance policy.
Navigation at Home has doubled its service area and is now available in 20 counties in North Carolina. Navigation at Home has been and will continue to serve Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin. In addition, Navigation at Home now also serves Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Randolph, and Rowan counties,
About Navigation at Home
Navigation at Home is a nonprofit, membership-based program that combines the security of long-term care with the freedom and autonomy of living at home for as long as possible. Navigation at Home is committed to empowering older adults as they prepare for their future needs. The program provides asset protection, care coordination, and long-term healthcare services for seniors who want to live on their terms in their current homes. Navigation at Home is a division of Salemtowne Retirement Community and is licensed by the North Carolina Department of Insurance as a Continuing Care at Home program.
About Salemtowne
Salemtowne, located near the original home of North Carolina’s Moravian settlers, is a nonprofit, continuing care retirement community founded in 1972 and renowned for providing the highest standards and options for seniors. It is a community that embraces a deep Moravian heritage where residents enjoy life to its fullest and where every life shines. Salemtowne is situated on 120-acres and provides care for approximately 450 residents.
