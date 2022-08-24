Nationally renowned artist to create mural on High Point’s Main Street
HIGH POINT, N.C. (August 24, 2022) — Fowler & Fowler, REALTORS has commissioned renowned Muralist Brian Lewis (aka JEKS) to install a signature art piece on the side of their building at 1301 N Main St, High Point, NC. The mural will be of John Coltrane and will be prominently seen by drivers along Main Street.
Fowler & Fowler, REALTORS has been an institution in High Point since it was started in 1977 by B.C. Fowler. His granddaughter, Amy Hedgecock is now running the family business.
"My grandfather was a musician at heart. He led the BC Fowler Rhythm Masters Orchestra in the 1930s. I grew up listening to Coltrane with him,” says Hedgecock. “This is a testament not only to John Coltrane and the legacy he left in High Point, but also for my grandfather and his love of music."
Previous murals at Fowler & Fowler, REALTORS have been popular social media spots, and Hedgecock believes that creating this particular mural in one of High Point’s most bustling and growing areas will add to the rich visual narrative of the area and educate residents and visitors alike about one of our most extraordinary High Pointers.
JEKS is a graffiti/mural artist from Greensboro, NC. Over the past 4 years, he has carved out a spot in the street art scene as one of the top in large format portraiture and hyperrealism. Self-taught from painting graffiti since the late 90’s, the spray can is his medium.
JEKS has painted hundreds of multi-story murals all over the US and as far as Canada and Colombia, South America. He is a contract Monster Energy artist as of late 2021 and has worked with many high-profile clients recently such as Spotify, PBR, Optimo, Warner Media, Bleacher Report, and United Way. Many of his murals have become viral social media hotspots and beloved landmarks in the cities where they are installed.
###
About Fowler & Fowler, REALTORS:
Fowler & Fowler, REALTORS® has been in business since 1977 and, in that time, we’ve seen it all. We’ve experienced the soaring heights that the real estate industry is known for. At the same time, we’ve also experienced those trying “down” periods and have learned a significant amount in the process. As Certified Property Managers, our friendly, knowledgeable staff is ready to take all the experience that we’ve had and all the lessons that we’ve learned and use it for the benefit of every one of our clients.
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.