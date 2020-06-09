The North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association released new data on Tuesday showing that Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 141 allowed 85 percent of the state’s ABC permit-holders to reopen May 22 while private bars inexplicably have remained shuttered for more than 84 days.

“North Carolina is home to 1,063 private bars, all of which remain closed, yet 5,953 brewery bars, wineries, country club bars, hotel bars and restaurant bars have been open for weeks,” said NCBATA President Zack Medford. “This is simply unfair. If they can open safely, so can we. Governor Cooper has the power to change this with a simple executive order, preventing hundreds of small business owners from suffering irreparable harm.

“Bars and Taverns are just as capable of following social-distancing protocols as hotel bars, restaurant bars, or brewery bars. Surely Governor Cooper has a good reason for rewarding 85 percent of bars while bankrupting the remaining 15 percent but we have yet to hear it.”

NCBATA filed for a temporary restraining order June 4 after continued conversations with the Governor’s Office proved unproductive. The restraining order would require that bars be treated equitably with all other ABC permittees. 

 “Bar owners are going bankrupt across the state,” said Medford. “If we don’t find relief immediately, our industry is on the brink of collapse.” 

 

Status of N.C. Active ABC Permits

AY - Mixed Beverages Restaurant 4,249    Reopened

CE - Wine Tasting 995                               Reopened  

AE - Brewery 318                                           Reopened

BT - Mixed Beverages Sports Club (Ex. Golf Course) 163 Reopened

BU - Mixed Beverages Nonprofit Organization 110  Reopened 

AZ - Mixed Beverages Private Club (Ex. Elks Lodge) 68 Reopened

DH - Spirituous Liquor Tasting 50 Reopened

DZ - Mixed Beverages Private Bar 1,063     Closed

Source: https://abc.nc.gov/Search/PermitCounts

NCBATA Legal Fund Donations: www.ncbata.org/fund

Complaint: www.ncbata.org/complaint

