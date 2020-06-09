The North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association released new data on Tuesday showing that Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 141 allowed 85 percent of the state’s ABC permit-holders to reopen May 22 while private bars inexplicably have remained shuttered for more than 84 days.
“Bars and Taverns are just as capable of following social-distancing protocols as hotel bars, restaurant bars, or brewery bars. Surely Governor Cooper has a good reason for rewarding 85 percent of bars while bankrupting the remaining 15 percent but we have yet to hear it.”
NCBATA filed for a temporary restraining order June 4 after continued conversations with the Governor’s Office proved unproductive. The restraining order would require that bars be treated equitably with all other ABC permittees.
Status of N.C. Active ABC Permits
AY - Mixed Beverages Restaurant 4,249 Reopened
CE - Wine Tasting 995 Reopened
AE - Brewery 318 Reopened
BT - Mixed Beverages Sports Club (Ex. Golf Course) 163 Reopened
BU - Mixed Beverages Nonprofit Organization 110 Reopened
AZ - Mixed Beverages Private Club (Ex. Elks Lodge) 68 Reopened
DH - Spirituous Liquor Tasting 50 Reopened
DZ - Mixed Beverages Private Bar 1,063 Closed
Source: https://abc.nc.gov/Search/PermitCounts
NCBATA Legal Fund Donations: www.ncbata.org/fund
Complaint: www.ncbata.org/complaint
N.C. Bar and Tavern releases data showing 85% of ABC permit-holders allowed to reopen -- but not bars
