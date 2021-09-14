EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 14, 2021) – The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Office of Community Engagement will present its first Community and Economic Engagement Summit, “Pathways to Economic Recovery,” on Oct. 27.
The free, hybrid (in-person and virtual) summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. It will feature a diverse slate of dynamic speakers, including N.C. Secretary of Commerce Chief of Staff Marqueta Welton and publisher C. Sunny Martin, author of “The Making of a Black Millionaire,” along with North Carolina A&T faculty and alumni. Work sessions centered on entrepreneurship and several breakout panel discussions are scheduled throughout the day.
The summit, which will be offered annually, is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs and current business owners, regional and state community members, government officials who are involved in fiscal policy, and all members of the Aggie family. It will focus on strategies that inform participants about the connectivity between building personal wealth and building healthier sustainable communities.
“N.C. A&T is well-positioned to be an anchor institution for strengthening networks of people and organizations that will be necessary for the advancement of wealth-building strategies during a period of economic recovery,” said Lonnie Cockerham, Ph.D., the university’s executive director of community engagement. “During the summit, several respected experts in their fields will share information and resources in interactive sessions with participants. This is an opportunity to build upon existing knowledge from any level of exposure or experience as a small business owner or community-engaged partner.”
In addition to workshops on entrepreneurship, registered participants can attend sessions on topics including considerations for women-business owners; guidance for actualizing academic research to make community and economic impacts; a government roundtable discussion; information about federal and state certifications and contracting; inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship ecosystems; innovative wealth-building and community-capacity-building strategies; serving the needs of non-traditional, under-, and never-served communities; cybersecurity concerns; raising capital for your business; respect for diversity and equity in a post-pandemic society; and agribusiness.
The summit is strategically scheduled during A&T’s Homecoming Week, Oct. 24-31, as a way to involve as many Aggies as possible in rebuilding, establishing, maintaining and growing community and economic engagement in the areas where they live and work, Cockerham said.
“We recognize that the scope of Aggie influence is unlimited,” he said. “This summit is intended to bring stakeholders, experts and leaders together to learn from each other in a truly inclusive environment and collaborate to fulfill our mission of creating innovative solutions that address the challenges and economic needs of North Carolina, the nation and abroad.”
This summit is supported by the North Carolina Small Business & Technology Development Center at A&T, the North Carolina Department of Administration Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses, and The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub at UNC-Pembroke, among other organizations and corporate partners.
The summit will take place at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, 2907 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, North Carolina, 27401. In-person capacity is limited. All current COVID-19 protocols must be followed: mask wearing and proof of vaccination or negative test results are required.
Summit events also will be shared on a virtual platform to allow for full participation.
Registration is under way. For more information, including updates on speakers and events, visit the Community and Economic Engagement Summit webpage.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
popular wire
N.C. A&T to Host Inaugural Community and Economic Engagement Summit on Oct. 27
- By Jackie Torok
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Regions Of The United States
- North Carolina
- United States
- Aggie
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- University Of North Carolina
- N.c. Secretary Of Commerce
- Carnegie Foundation
- Executive Director Of Community Engagement
- Commerce Chief
- North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University Office
- Lonnie Cockerham
- Chief Of Staff
- Best Colleges
- Marqueta Welton
- North Carolina Department
- Covid-19 Protocols
- North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University
- Greensboro
- University Of North Carolina System
- North Carolina Small Business & Technology Development Center
- Technical State University
- About North Carolina A&t State University
- C. Sunny Martin
- East Greensboro
- Joint School Of Nanoscience And Nanoengineering
- North Carolina A&t State University
- Administration Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Tickets for Sale to the Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic
- High Point University Announces Fall Community Enrichment Series Events
- N.C. A&T to Host Inaugural Community and Economic Engagement Summit on Oct. 27
- Greensboro Science Center Invites Visitors to Celebrate International Red Panda Day
- Now Accepting Submissions for 2023 New Play Project
Most Popular
Articles
- Blue Ridge Rock Fest ticketholders vow not to attend as VIP passes are stalled in mail
- PLAYBOI CARTI ANNOUNCES FALL TOUR “NARCISSIST”TICKETS ON SALE SEPT. 2!
- Property Manager attempts to evict immigrant community
- Details surrounding Greensboro’s settlement with controversial realtor made clear
- 9/11, 20 Years Later: The Director with No Plan
- Local man recalls 9/11 demolition
- Blairs (VA) community prepares for Blue Ridge Rock Fest
- Folking around: The NC Folk Festival returns
- Pop-up cookie business proves perfect fit for local entrepreneur
- Super spreader? Blue Ridge Rock Fest a 'significant risk' to community
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
I’ve always had a strong affection for the Atlantic Coast Conference because we were both cr…
- Updated
Once upon a time, local TV stations were really committed to local programming, and I’m not …
- Updated
It’s human nature to blame someone or something else when we screw up. We all do it, but onl…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.