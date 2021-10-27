N.C A&T students are furious about Aggie Fan Fest being canceled
N.C A&T Chancellor Harold Martin stirred campus emotions last month when he announced Aggie Fan Fest was one of the events being cut from the GHOE slate of events.
For many years students and families have enjoyed this free 3-day event, hosted at War Memorial stadium and on campus, featuring live music, food trucks, clothing vendors, bounce houses, and a special performance from The Blue and Gold Marching band.
Now fans will have to go two years without the event. The 2020 Aggie Fan Fest was canceled due to N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s pandemic restrictions. So, the Office of Student Activities was able to create a virtual Aggie Fan Fest for students.
Former assistant director of The Office of Student Activities Kyonna Henry oversaw the event last year.
“It was really challenging trying to make sure we had an event for students to enjoy safely, but we still had a great experience to think back on last year,” Henry said.
Students were excited for the come back of Aggie Fan Fest this year, but were furious when they received the news that it was canceled, calling it “stupid” and saying, “A&T is greedy for events they are making money off.”
“It’s funny how paid events are allowed, but the free stuff gets canceled,” junior public relations student Kaelan Motley said. “Priorities are out of order.
“The concerts are still being held,” Motley added, “and it’s probably going to be thousands of people there, so why is it that Aggie Fan Fest is canceled?”
Jayla Williams, a senior, animal science student, said he was shocked that the university allowed other events to be permitted.
“We should still have Aggie Fan Fest if the number of Covid cases are not rising at least,” he said. “I’m confused; it is already going to be thousands of people here throughout the week.”
Events that will continue during Homecoming week include the R&B and gospel concert hosted at the Greensboro Coliseum, the Greek step show, on-campus activities hosted by The Student University Activities Board, and the football game at Truist Stadium.
An N.C A&T Homecoming committee member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, emphasized the importance of staying healthy.
“There would probably be over 5,000 attendees from students and the Greensboro community at Aggie Fan Fest, if it was still a permitted event,” the member said. “It will cause COVID clusters, and the University would probably need to go into an emergency closing. This was the right decision to make for all.”
The Homecoming committee plans to return Aggie Fan Fest Fall 2022. For more information visit, Https://www.ncat.edu.
Jordan Reynolds is an N.C A&T junior multimedia journalism student from Charlotte, North Carolina.
