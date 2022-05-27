N.C. A&T Social Work Program Ranked Among State’s Best

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 27, 2022) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has been ranked among the Best Social Work Schools in North Carolina for 2022 by Social Work Degree Center.

N.C. A&T is the only historically Black college or university named to the website’s Top 10 list. The university’s Department of Social Work and Sociology is housed in the John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences.

Students can earn a B.A. in sociology, a BSW, an MSW and Ph.D. in social work, the latter two from the Joint Programs in Social Work with the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. The joint MSW is ranked among the top 75 such programs in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Graduate School rankings for 2022.

This ranking reflects the hard work of our outstanding social work faculty,” said Elimelda Ongeri, Ph.D., interim Hairston College dean. “Social work graduates are key players in addressing health equity, a focus for the Hairston College.”

Through the study of sociology and social work, students gain knowledge and concrete skills that are relevant to a broad range of rewarding careers. These skills enhance the students’ ability to assess new and unfamiliar situations, to select and apply qualitative and quantitative techniques in solving practical problems in creative ways, and to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

“The BSW is a four-year program that prepares students to become effective social workers in various roles that ultimately champion human rights at all levels” while “the MSW program focuses on preparing students to work in a multicultural environment,” the website noted. “Graduates are ready to promote economic and social justice that benefits the population of North Carolina.”

Social Work Degree Center editors focuses on accredited, trusted institutions and ranks programs based on factors including cost, graduate salary and student satisfaction using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and Niche.

About North Carolina A&T State University 
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

