N.C. A&T Social Work Program Ranked Among State’s Best

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 27, 2022) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has been ranked among the Best Social Work Schools in North Carolina for 2022 by Social Work Degree Center.
N.C. A&T is the only historically Black college or university named to the website’s Top 10 list. The university’s Department of Social Work and Sociology is housed in the John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences.
Students can earn a B.A. in sociology, a BSW, an MSW and Ph.D. in social work, the latter two from the Joint Programs in Social Work with the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. The joint MSW is ranked among the top 75 such programs in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Graduate School rankings for 2022.
“This ranking reflects the hard work of our outstanding social work faculty,” said Elimelda Ongeri, Ph.D., interim Hairston College dean. “Social work graduates are key players in addressing health equity, a focus for the Hairston College.”
Through the study of sociology and social work, students gain knowledge and concrete skills that are relevant to a broad range of rewarding careers. These skills enhance the students’ ability to assess new and unfamiliar situations, to select and apply qualitative and quantitative techniques in solving practical problems in creative ways, and to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.
“The BSW is a four-year program that prepares students to become effective social workers in various roles that ultimately champion human rights at all levels” while “the MSW program focuses on preparing students to work in a multicultural environment,” the website noted. “Graduates are ready to promote economic and social justice that benefits the population of North Carolina.”
Social Work Degree Center editors focuses on accredited, trusted institutions and ranks programs based on factors including cost, graduate salary and student satisfaction using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and Niche.
About North Carolina A&T State University
popular wire
N.C. A&T Social Work Program Ranked Among State’s Best
- By Jackie Torok
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- University Of North Carolina
- Health
- Articles
- North Carolina
- University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
- Qualifications For Professional Social Work
- Elon University School Of Law
- Social Work
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- University Of North Carolina At Greensboro
- Greensboro
- Carnegie Foundation
- R. And Kathy R. Hairston College Of Health And Human Sciences
- United States
- University Of North Carolina-greensboro
- Social Work Degree Center
- Best Colleges
- John R.
- Department Of Social Work And Sociology
- Kathy R. Hairston College Of Health
- North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University
- Hairston College
- Graduate School
- University Of North Carolina System
- Elimelda Ongeri
- Technical State University
- About North Carolina A&t State University
- East Greensboro
- North Carolina A&t State University
- U.s. News & World Report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- North Carolina’s First-Ever Professional Bull Riding Team to Host Inaugural Homestand at LJVM Coliseum Sept. 9-11
- N.C. A&T Social Work Program Ranked Among State’s Best
- Rep. Jon Hardister Files ABC Modernization Bills
- HPU Students Explore London Through Faculty-Led Experiences
- Join Us at Reynolda House for Fun and Art-Filled Family First Workshops
Most Popular
Articles
- Star-Studded Pro Wrestling Comes to High Point June 11
- Harmonious Ring: Past and Present meet during Paul McCartney’s visit
- Drip therapy: Triad business offers IV hydration services
- Steel Hands Brewing First NC Taproom Celebrating Triad Opening This Weekend
- GREENSBORO PRIDE IS BACK!
- The Yadkin Arts Council Awards Three Scholarships to Yadkin County High School Graduating Seniors, Class of 2022
- Dean Galanis (1969-2022): Filmmaker. Friend. Hero.
- Kris Allen Triangle Offence tour stops in Winston-Salem
- New exhibit at Sawtooth bag(s) of sand looks at Affective Injustice
- Zen-Sations Studio & Spa to Open in Uptowne High Point
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
For the past 20 years, I’ve been calling for all schools to have armed officers with metal d…
- Updated
During the final battle in “Star Trek, the Undiscovered Country,” Klingon General Chang ince…
Once upon a time, North Carolina was known for its outstanding representatives in Washington…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.