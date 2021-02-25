EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 25, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has entered a three-year partnership with Charlotte-based Direct ChassisLink Inc. (DCLI), the nation’s largest supplier of marine and domestic container chassis, to provide scholarship support, internship and other opportunities to the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics.
DCLI’s three-year commitment will provide scholarships and on-the-job experience to students who are studying economics, accounting, finance or supply chain management, with the potential for full-time employment at DCLI upon graduation.
DCLI also expects to bring its professionals into the classroom to enhance student learning, as well as to support student organizations related to the economics, accounting, finance and supply chain management disciplines.
“DCLI is excited to launch this partnership with North Carolina A&T State University,” said Lee Newitt, DCLI president. The school has a rich history here in North Carolina and we believe this partnership will help attract new talent to our growing organization, while also strengthening our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
About DCLI
DCLI is the largest provider of marine and domestic container chassis and a leading provider of asset management services to the U.S. intermodal industry. The company owns, leases, and manages over 154,000 marine chassis and 89,000 domestic chassis. DCLI’s strategic partnership with Blume Global uniquely positions the company to deliver value to its customers across the supply chain ecosystem. DCLI has a strong focus on safety and sustainability and is a participant in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s innovative WasteWise program. DCLI is majority-owned by Apollo, a leading global alternative investment manager with assets under management of approximately $414 billion as of June 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.