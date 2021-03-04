EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 4, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received $250,000 from British-based beer and spirits maker Diageo to establish an endowment fund.
N.C. A&T will use the Diageo Endowed Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships to at least 10 students each year in perpetuity who are:
* Enrolled as a full-time student in an academic program of the university
* Pursuing a degree in any major, but preference will be given to engineering, chemistry, marketing and communications majors
* Maintaining a GPA of at least 2.75 and meeting the university's general scholarship requirements
The amount given to N.C. A&T represents a portion of $10 million Diageo is awarding to 25 historically Black colleges and universities in 12 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It comes from a $20 million fund is set aside to address the needs of Black communities and businesses.
Diageo North America has also committed to building a pipeline of talented leaders through an internship platform over the coming years. The company will provide opportunities for HBCU students to gain valuable work experience at a fast pace that could help them with their career aspirations or jump-start their career in the consumer goods industry.
This initiative was created by working closely with A.H.E.A.D. to focus on the priorities and actions, along with the right partnerships, to make the most meaningful impact in the Black community.
“I am proud to work for a company that shares my commitment to equity and inclusion. Diageo’s long history of supporting efforts to contribute to the greater good, are values that we consistently challenge ourselves to embrace,” said Malcolm Ellis, co-chair of the A.H.E.A.D. Business Resource Group at Diageo North America and Howard University alumnus. “For over a century HBCUs have blazed trails in several disciplines for countless Black professionals and still remain a haven, and a refuge for many. This partnership supports pipelining of talent into business and industry.”
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.